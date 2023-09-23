Azerbaijan’s permanent representative to UN meets with reps from French overseas territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the United Nations Yashar Aliyev, in his capacity as the Chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement, has met with the representatives from French overseas territories, News.Az reports.

The participants of the "Decolonization: The Quiet Revolution" Conference organized by the Baku Initiative Group on September 22 at the UN Headquarters in New York hailed steps and measures Azerbaijan undertook as the Chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement in the fight against French colonialism.

The representatives of the independence and nationalist movements of New Caledonia, Martinique, French Guiana, French Polynesia, Guadeloupe, as well as the secretary of the Melanesian Spearhead Group, emphasized that although the political parties and movements they represent have been fighting against French colonialism for many years, they for the first time participate in such UN prestigious organization`s conference.

News.Az