Armenia's actions are embodiment of pre-planned political hypocrisy - Azerbaijan's rep at UN

Armenia's actions are nothing but a pre-planned political hypocrisy, and its appeal to the Security Council is part of a months-long campaign to manipulate and mislead the international community, Azerbaijan's permanent representative to the UN Yashar Aliyev said at a meeting of the organization's Security Council, News.az reports.

"If Armenia had been sincere in its desire to help, it would have done that immediately. Recently, a few days ago, this really became possible practically thanks to the active participation of international actors, including some members of the Security Council. This did not happen only because of the refusal Armenia," he said.

Following the tripartite statement dated November 10, 2020, Azerbaijan has confidently stated and continues to repeatedly declare on almost all platforms that Baku guarantees the rights and security of the Armenian population of Karabakh at the highest level. All their rights will be ensured in accordance with the Constitution of Azerbaijan.

A meeting of the UN Security Council was held today on the basis of an unfounded request from the Armenian state regarding the alleged creation by the Azerbaijani side of a "humanitarian crisis" against Armenians in Karabakh. And this time, the slanderous campaign of the Armenian side against Azerbaijan failed.

News.Az