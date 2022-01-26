Armenia has not shared accurate information about landmines: Azerbaijani diplomat

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia has not shared accurate and comprehensive information about the hundreds of thousands of landmines it laid on Azerbaijan’s territory, said Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to the UN Yashar Aliyev.

He made the remarks at the Security Council open debate on the theme “War in cities: protection of civilians in urban settings,” News.Az reports.

“Nevertheless, since the end of hostilities and conclusion of the war, hundreds of Azerbaijani civilians have been killed or injured by landmines. Armenia has not shared accurate and comprehensive information about the hundreds of thousands of landmines it laid on Azerbaijan’s territory, thus attempting to impede the return of the internally displaced persons,” Aliyev said.

“Moreover, those ordered and perpetrated attacks against Azerbaijani cities, towns and villages during the conflict remain unpunished. On the contrary, many of them were venerated and glorified as national heroes and promoted to the highest political and military positions in Armenia,” the diplomat added.

News.Az