“We would very much like to establish transport links between the port of Chabahar and Armenia, because we see this as another direction for communication between India, the Caucasus and Europe, which would benefit everyone,” said Sripriya Ranganathan, Secretary for Consular, Passport, Visa and Overseas Affairs at India’s Ministry of External Affairs, during the international conference “Yerevan Dialogue 2026” on May 6.

06 May 2026-17:57