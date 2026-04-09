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Zionism
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The chancellor of the Jewish Theological Seminary (JTS) has defended the institution’s decision to invite Israeli President Isaac Herzog as a commencement speaker, saying public misstatements had prompted a need to clarify the facts surrounding the invitation.15 May 2026-10:18
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On Thursday, April 23, 2026, members of the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community in West Jerusalem held a protest during which they burned Israeli flags to mark the country’s national day.23 Apr 2026-11:08
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Iran’s Jewish community has held a national solidarity demonstration in Tehran, joining nightly rallies across the country in support of the country’s leadership and armed forces, according to Iranian media.22 Apr 2026-16:44
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The German Left Party (Die Linke) is facing a severe internal crisis after a regional faction passed a resolution titled "Against Zionism."09 Apr 2026-12:54
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