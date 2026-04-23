Ultra-Orthodox protesters burn Israeli flags in West Jerusalem - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Thursday, April 23, 2026, members of the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community in West Jerusalem held a protest during which they burned Israeli flags to mark the country’s national day.

The protesters brandished anti-Zionist banners and gathered in traditional neighborhoods, such as Mea Shearim, to express their opposition to the secular state of Israel, News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.

The demonstration highlights a long-standing theological divide, as some ultra-Orthodox groups believe that a Jewish state should only be established upon the arrival of the Messiah.

These groups often use the national independence celebrations as an opportunity to publicly disavow the state's legitimacy and protest against government policies, including mandatory military conscription. Local authorities monitored the event, which has become a recurring counter-demonstration to the official national festivities held across the country.

News.Az