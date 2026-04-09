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Deep divisions in Germany’s left party over "anti-Zionism" resolution

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Deep divisions in Germany’s left party over anti-Zionism resolution
The Times of Israel

The German Left Party (Die Linke) is facing a severe internal crisis after a regional faction passed a resolution titled "Against Zionism."

The move has reignited a fierce national debate over the boundaries between political criticism of Israel and antisemitism, News.Az reports, citing DW.

 Israel's military offensives in Gaza, Lebanon and against Iran have reopened deep divisions inside Germany's Left Party, reigniting a long‑running debate over where anti‑Zionist criticism ends and antisemitism begins.

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The German Left Party is split after a regional group passed a resolution "against Zionism." Some fear a rise in antisemitism, while others stress that legitimate criticism of Israel's policies and actions in the Middle East has to be allowed.


News.Az 

By Leyla Şirinova

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