Xi Jinping: I pay special attention to the development of Chinese-Azerbaijani relations
Today, May 25, President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Azerbaijan's Independence Day.
"I pay special attention to the development of Chinese-Azerbaijani relations and am ready to make joint efforts with you to deepen cooperation between the two countries in various areas and advance bilateral bonds to a new level," Xi Jinping emphasized.
In conclusion, the Chinese leader wished President Aliyev robust health and success in his endeavors, and prosperity, strength, happiness, and well-being to the friendly people of Azerbaijan.