Xi Jinping: I pay special attention to the development of Chinese-Azerbaijani relations

Today, May 25, President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Azerbaijan's Independence Day.



In his message, Xi Jinping extended his sincere congratulations and best wishes to the people of Azerbaijan. He highlighted the dynamic development of friendly and cooperative relations between China and Azerbaijan, the strengthening of political trust between the two countries, the deepening of cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, and close collaboration on the international stage."I pay special attention to the development of Chinese-Azerbaijani relations and am ready to make joint efforts with you to deepen cooperation between the two countries in various areas and advance bilateral bonds to a new level," Xi Jinping emphasized.In conclusion, the Chinese leader wished President Aliyev robust health and success in his endeavors, and prosperity, strength, happiness, and well-being to the friendly people of Azerbaijan.

News.Az