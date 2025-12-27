A bill aimed at fully repealing Section 907 placed on the US Congress website

+ ↺ − 16 px

A bill aimed at fully repealing Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act, which restricts U.S. aid to Azerbaijan, has been posted on the website of the United States Congress, News.Az reports.

The text of the bill states that since gaining independence, the Republic of Azerbaijan has remained a loyal partner of the United States of America and its allies, and that Azerbaijan has provided important cooperation both in times of war and in times of peace.

The bill notes that Azerbaijan has clearly demonstrated that it considers peace in the South Caucasus a priority and that a peace agreement has been reached under which the respective borders and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia have been mutually agreed.

According to the bill, Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act is repealed, and the provision related to that section is removed from the law.

It should be noted that in December of this year, a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Anna Paulina Luna, introduced a bill aimed at fully repealing Amendment 907.

This amendment restricts the direct provision of U.S. military and financial assistance to Azerbaijan.

It should be recalled that in August of this year, the President of the United States signed an executive order temporarily suspending the application of Amendment 907 to the “Freedom Support Act.” Adopted in 1992, this amendment prohibits the provision of U.S. government assistance to Azerbaijan.

Official Baku has stated that, taking into account the prospects for the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the United States and Azerbaijan’s growing role in the wider region, it hopes the U.S. side will take practical steps toward the complete repeal of this amendment.

News.Az