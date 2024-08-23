A new phase in relations: Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan sign an alliance treaty

+ ↺ − 16 px

This treaty is more than just a formality; it’s a testament to the high level of trust and mutual understanding that has developed between Tashkent and Baku. By officially designating their relationship as an alliance, the treaty sends a powerful message, not just politically but economically as well. It underscores both countries' readiness for long-term, mutually beneficial collaboration, especially in today’s unpredictable global environment.The talks made it clear that the relationship between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan is on a fast track, expanding into more and more areas. Strong connections at all levels—parliaments, governments, and industry sectors—are driving this dynamic growth. A major step forward was the first meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council, which paves the way for even more comprehensive cooperation.Economic ties were a major focus during the visit. Both sides agreed to significantly boost trade and move into a new phase of industrial collaboration. These ambitious goals are backed by concrete plans, including a portfolio of promising projects worth over $2 billion. These projects span crucial sectors such as energy, chemicals, mining, textiles, and agriculture.The visit also saw the signing of several important agreements covering a wide range of cooperation areas, from labor rights and citizen protection to cultural and humanitarian initiatives. These agreements lay a strong foundation for long-term collaboration in education, tourism, justice, and security. Notably, there was also an agreement to strengthen ties between the cities of Tashkent and Baku, Shahrisabz and Beylagan, Jizzakh and Guba, emphasizing the importance of regional connections.Transport and communication cooperation was another key topic. The two countries agreed to increase the frequency of flights, streamline procedures for land and air transportation, and adopt digital solutions to further strengthen their ties. This is particularly significant in today’s interconnected world, where national economies are becoming increasingly interdependent.Cultural and humanitarian cooperation also took center stage. The recognition of prominent cultural figures Farrukh Zakirov and Polad Bulbuloglu with the titles of People’s Artists highlights the deep cultural bond between the two nations. Additionally, there were discussions on boosting exchanges in arts, education, healthcare, and youth policy, all of which will help strengthen the connection between the people of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan.The agreements signed during this visit show that relations between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan have reached a new level of maturity. The decisions and agreements made during the visit lay a solid foundation for further deepening cooperation and strengthening their alliance. In a world marked by instability and regional challenges, the strategic partnership between Tashkent and Baku is becoming an essential factor for stability and development in Central Asia and the South Caucasus.The growing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan reflects their shared ambition to strengthen their roles on the international stage. The joint initiatives and projects that will be rolled out in the coming years will not only enhance economic ties but also set a positive example for other countries in the region, proving that alliances and collaborative efforts can lead to long-term prosperity.Moreover, President Aliyev's visit highlighted Azerbaijan's increasing role as a key player in the region, ready to act as a mediator and initiator of international dialogue. This is particularly important in today’s world, where global challenges and tensions make strong partnerships and alliances more critical than ever. The relationship between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan is not only a model of successful cooperation but also a vital component of the broader security and stability framework in Eurasia.

