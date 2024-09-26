AI should always be under human control: Chinese FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Wednesday that artificial intelligence (AI) should not be used as a tool to maintain hegemony, News.Az reports.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at the High-Level Meeting on International Cooperation on Capacity-building on Artificial Intelligence at UN headquarters in New York.He said that China adheres to the development of AI for the good of the people and avoids the ill-use and abuse of AI technology.Wang stressed that China commits to the development of safe and controllable AI, building AI technology that can be supervised, traceable, and trusted, and ensuring that AI is always under human control.China also adheres to the development of green and low-carbon AI, and promotes the green transformation of AI to enable economic and social development, he added.Noting that AI is both a major opportunity and a global challenge for the world, Wang put forward several principles to promote AI global governance: Firstly, it is necessary to adhere to a comprehensive and balanced approach and build a framework for AI global governance.Second, it is necessary to foster an open, inclusive, and non-discriminatory development environment that is fair and beneficial to all, Wang said.Third, it is necessary to uphold multilateralism and ensure equal participation and benefits for all countries, he added.

