As the conflict in Ukraine continues, the global community remains focused on potential scenarios for its resolution. Recent negotiations between the United States and Russia, as well as Washington's separate dialogue with Kyiv, have raised questions about the realistic prospects for a diplomatic settlement.

Meanwhile, ongoing Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian regions have become a factor that could influence the course of potential negotiations. How is the Kremlin reacting to these developments? What strategic conclusions have been drawn in Moscow?

Additionally, questions arise regarding possible scenarios for concluding the negotiation process: what factors will be decisive, and what are the most likely outcomes?

In an exclusive interview with News.Az, Alexander Rahr, political scientist, historian, and former adviser to the German government, shares his insights.

According to Rahr, U.S. President Donald Trump's plan for resolving the Ukraine conflict is entirely realistic and should be actively pursued.

"Ukraine was forced to agree to a suspension of military operations, and that is a major step forward. Now Russia must do the same.

I do not believe that Russia can continue the war until ultimate victory, meaning the full capture of eastern Ukraine up to the Dnipro River. I think the war must be brought to an end because the casualties are already too high.

In this, I agree with Trump. His main position and goal are to stop the war. I believe that is what the entire world wants, except for Europe, which still hopes for Ukraine’s victory. However, China and India are also interested in ending the conflict," Rahr stated.

The German political scientist also noted that Russia has successfully secured a partnership with the United States, and through its engagement with Washington, Moscow has managed to weaken NATO—achieving key objectives set at the outset of the special military operation.

"Zelensky will soon leave, as he no longer has support from the United States. America is betting on other leaders in Ukraine, and NATO, without American leadership, has been significantly weakened.

The Ukrainian drone attack on the Moscow region is a demonstration of the remaining capabilities of Ukraine’s Armed Forces. It is crucial for Ukraine to show that, if necessary, it can continue fighting against Russia—especially since Russia is also carrying out strikes, including on Odesa and Kherson, using similar drones and missiles.

The main message Ukraine wants to send right now is that it has not surrendered and still has sufficient strength.

This is also a signal to the Europeans: 'Give us weapons, support us. We still have a chance,'" Rahr concluded.

