'Another tragic night in Ukraine', says Polish PM

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk has responded to the overnight strikes in Ukraine that have killed at least 20 people, News.az reports citing BBC.

In a post on X, he says: "This is what happens when someone appeases barbarians. More bombs, more aggression, more victims. Another tragic night in Ukraine."

Yesterday, Tusk announced that all men in Poland will undergo military training, which could increase the army from about 200,000 to around half a million - creating a reserve that is "comparable and adequate to the potential threats".

Poland, which borders Ukraine, also plans to spend 4.7% of its economic output on defence this year - the highest proportion in the Nato alliance.

