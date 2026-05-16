Russian drone attack hits Ukraine’s Odesa region, several injured

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Odesa in southern Ukraine came under a large-scale Russian drone attack overnight on May 16, leaving several people injured and damaging residential and port infrastructure, regional officials said.

According to the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, a strike drone hit a five-story residential building, causing damage to the facade and windows and sparking fires on balconies and in a ground-floor auto dealership, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

A separate single-story home was also damaged, and two civilians were reported injured.

Port facilities were also affected in the attack, with a warehouse and an administrative building damaged and windows shattered. Debris from drones was additionally reported to have fallen on the grounds of an educational institution.

Emergency services were deployed to the affected areas to assist residents and carry out cleanup operations as authorities documented damage and ongoing investigations.

The attack is part of a broader wave of strikes across Ukraine. On the same day, the city of Kharkiv was also hit by drones, damaging transport infrastructure and injuring a civilian.

Ukrainian military officials said Russia launched dozens of missiles and more than 100 drones overnight, with most intercepted by air defenses, though several strikes still caused damage in multiple regions.

News.Az