Azerbaijan, US discuss bilateral ties, regional and global security environment

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, is on a visit to the United States, News.Az reports.

Thanks to Acting Undersecretary for Political Affairs @UnderSecStateP John Bass, Acting Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs @amb_yurikim Yuri Kim and Acting Assistant Secretary for Democracy, Labor and Human Rights Robert Gilchrist, for compelling discussions on… pic.twitter.com/bwEgy66s0V — Azerbaijan Embassy US (@azembassyus) May 16, 2024

During the visit, Hajiyev has met with the Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass, Acting Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Yuri Kim and Acting Assistant Secretary for Democracy, Labor and Human Rights Robert Gilchrist, the Azerbaijani Embassy in US informed.During the meetings, Azerbaijan-US relations, the current regional and global security environment were discussed.“Thanks to Acting Undersecretary for Political Affairs John Bass, Acting Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Yuri Kim and Acting Assistant Secretary for Democracy, Labor and Human Rights Robert Gilchrist, for compelling discussions on a wide range of issues covering Azerbaijan-US bilateral relations, current regional and global security environment, and Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process,” Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Washington, D.C. said on X.

