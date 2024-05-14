Azerbaijan always committed to OSCE principles: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has always remained committed to OSCE’s fundamental principles and favored their observance by all states, the country’s Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks at a joint press conference with Ian Borg, OSCE Chair-in-Office, Malta’s Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade, in Baku, News.Az reports.FM Bayramov said Azerbaijan considers it important to respect the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, inviolability of international borders and multilateralism, and to take steps guided by this approach.“We believe that the OSCE presidency is taking the necessary steps to use all available instruments in this direction. With the active participation of member states, there are opportunities to enhance the role of the organization as a traditional dialogue platform,” he added.

