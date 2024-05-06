Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan approves agreement on economic cooperation with Albania

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree “On approval of the Agreement on Economic Cooperation between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Council of Ministers of Albania”, News.Az reports.

Under the decree, the agreement, signed on March 1, 2024, in Baku city, was approved.

Following the agreement's entry into force, the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan must ensure the implementation of its provisions.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry must send a notification to the Council of Ministers of Albania regarding the completion of internal state procedures necessary for the agreement's entry into force.

