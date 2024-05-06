Azerbaijan defuses 79 more landmines in its liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

As a result of the mine clearance operations conducted in Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankandi, Lachin, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Khojavand, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts from 9 April to 5 April, 26 anti-personnel and 53 anti-tank landmines, as well as 378 units of unexploded ordnance, were found and defused, ANAMA’s press service told News.Az.According to the ANAMA, over 2,000 hectares of land were cleared of landmines and UXOs.

News.Az