Azerbaijan enjoys well-deserved prestige on world stage - Putin

Azerbaijan enjoys well-deserved prestige on the world stage, said Russian President Vladimir Putin in his congratulatory letter addressed to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Azerbaijan’s Independence Day, News.Az reports.

“Please accept my warmest congratulations on the occasion of your country's national holiday - Independence Day. Azerbaijan has achieved widely recognized success in socio-economic development, enjoys well-deserved prestige on the world stage, and is actively involved in addressing important issues on the international agenda,” Putin said.Putin emphasized that Moscow attaches great importance to its allied relations with Baku. “I am confident that through our joint efforts, we will continue to systematically enhance productive bilateral cooperation in all areas, as well as coordinate efforts in regional affairs. This undoubtedly serves the interests of our friendly peoples and is on track to strengthen security and stability in the South Caucasus and the Caspian region.”“I sincerely wish you, dear Ilham Heydarovich, health and success, and happiness and prosperity to all Azerbaijani citizens,” the Russian president added.

