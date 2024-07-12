Azerbaijan's President made historic visit to Pakistan: Strengthening strategic ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Editor’s note: Zamir Ahmed Awan is Founding Chair GSRRA, Sinologist, Diplomat, Editor, Analyst, Consultant, Advisor, and Non-Resident Fellow of CCG.

In a significant move to deepen bilateral relations, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev paid a state visit to Pakistan from July 11-12, 2024, at the invitation of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. This visit, marked by genuine warmth and mutual respect, underscores the long-standing friendship and close ties between the two nations. It is poised to have a profound impact on various sectors, including trade, investment, science and technology, transportation, tourism, and defense.President Aliyev, accompanied by a high-level delegation including ministers of Defense, Defense Industry, Economy, Digital Development, and Transport, as well as the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a heartfelt welcome. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif greeted President Aliyev with a guard of honor at the Prime Minister's House, followed by a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the National Monument.During his visit, President Aliyev engaged in comprehensive discussions with President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Both sides explored areas of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation, expressing a strong desire to further enhance their strategic partnership. They celebrated the current level of security and defense cooperation and emphasized the importance of the Trilateral Summit Level mechanism among Pakistan, Azerbaijan, and Türkiye, marking a new era in their relations.A major focus of the discussions was enhancing bilateral trade and investment. Both leaders agreed to develop joint investment projects in energy, infrastructure, connectivity, and the defense industry. Prime Minister Sharif underscored the significance of the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) and the Transit Trade Agreement (TTA) in accelerating bilateral trade. These agreements reflect a robust commitment to boosting trade rapidly, paving the way for economic prosperity in both nations.The leaders expressed satisfaction with their cooperation at multilateral forums, particularly the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). President Aliyev reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s principled stance on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, supporting the right of self-determination for the Kashmiri people as outlined in relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions. This reaffirmation highlights Azerbaijan's solidarity with Pakistan on key international issues.A highlight of the visit was the signing ceremony of 15 agreements and memorandums of understanding (MOUs), witnessed by both leaders. These agreements span a wide range of sectors, reflecting the comprehensive nature of the bilateral relationship.President Aliyev's visit is expected to have far-reaching impacts in the days to come. The agreements signed during this visit are poised to accelerate economic growth, enhance bilateral trade, and foster closer cultural and scientific ties. The emphasis on defense cooperation and strategic partnership further solidifies the bond between the two nations.The state visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Pakistan marks a significant milestone in the historic friendship between Azerbaijan and Pakistan. The comprehensive discussions and the signing of pivotal agreements signal a future of strengthened cooperation, mutual prosperity, and strategic partnership. As both nations look forward to deepening their ties, this visit sets the stage for a new era of collaboration and shared growth.In the broader context of international diplomacy, this visit also underscores the importance of regional alliances and cooperative frameworks. Azerbaijan and Pakistan, through their growing partnership, exemplify how nations with shared values and interests can work together to address common challenges. The collaboration in defense and security, for instance, is a testament to their mutual commitment to regional stability and peace.Moreover, the focus on science and technology signifies a forward-looking approach, with both countries aiming to leverage innovation for sustainable development. The agreements on digital development and ICT highlight a mutual recognition of the critical role that technology plays in modern economies. By fostering scientific and technical cooperation, Azerbaijan and Pakistan are not only enhancing their own capacities but also contributing to global advancements in these fields.The cultural exchanges and tourism initiatives further demonstrate the multifaceted nature of their relationship. By promoting people-to-people connections, both nations are ensuring that their friendship is not just limited to governmental interactions but also resonates with the general populace. This holistic approach to bilateral relations sets a strong foundation for enduring partnership.As the world watches the outcomes of President Aliyev's visit, it becomes clear that Azerbaijan and Pakistan are committed to a path of mutual respect, shared growth, and strategic cooperation. This visit, with its multitude of agreements and collaborative initiatives, marks the beginning of a promising new chapter in their bilateral relations. The future looks bright for Azerbaijan and Pakistan as they continue to build on this historic visit, striving towards greater heights of cooperation and mutual benefit.

