Azerbaijan sends fuel to Armenia, marking a real step toward peace

+ ↺ − 16 px

Editor's note: Seymur Mammadov, a special commentator for News.Az, is the director of the international expert club EurAsiaAz. The article reflects the author’s personal opinion and does not necessarily represent the views of News.Az.

The delivery of Azerbaijani petroleum products to Armenia by rail has become one of the clearest and most tangible signs that the normalization process between Baku and Yerevan is beginning to move beyond political rhetoric and into the realm of real, everyday practice. This was not simply a commercial shipment or a technical logistical operation. It was a step that, until very recently, would have seemed almost unthinkable after decades of confrontation, closed borders, and deep-rooted mistrust between the two societies.

The very format of the delivery carries strong symbolic and practical meaning. Rail transport is never just about economics. It requires coordinated political decisions, security guarantees, transit arrangements, and the willingness of multiple actors to cooperate in a predictable and transparent manner. A train cannot move on goodwill alone. It needs permits, functioning infrastructure, and, above all, a political environment in which such movement is possible. In this sense, the train carrying Azerbaijani fuel to Armenia became a quiet but powerful indicator that the sides are prepared to test peace not in statements, but in action.

According to publicly available data, the first shipment consisted of 22 rail tank cars carrying high-octane gasoline, with a total volume exceeding 1,200 tons. For Armenia, which has traditionally relied heavily on fuel imports from a limited number of suppliers, this delivery represents an important step toward diversification and greater energy flexibility. Until recently, more than half of Armenia’s gasoline and diesel fuel imports came from a single source, making the country vulnerable to price fluctuations, logistical disruptions, and political risks. The appearance of an alternative supply route, even on a commercial basis, changes the equation.

Source: Caspian Post

What makes this episode particularly noteworthy is the reaction from Yerevan. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan publicly welcomed the arrival of the Azerbaijani fuel shipment and explicitly linked it to the broader peace process. He stressed that such trade had become possible precisely because the political atmosphere between the two countries had changed. In a region where gestures are often scrutinized for hidden meanings, the fact that this acknowledgment was made openly and without ambiguity matters greatly.

Even more significant was the context in which gratitude was expressed. During a meeting of leaders from the Commonwealth of Independent States, Pashinyan directly thanked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for decisions that enabled the unblocking of trade and transit routes. This was not a technical comment by a mid-level official, but a public statement by a head of government at an international forum. In diplomatic terms, such moments are rarely accidental. They signal recognition that concrete steps taken by one side have been noticed and are being framed as contributions to stability rather than as tactical maneuvers.

For Azerbaijan, the importance of this step lies not only in the commercial dimension, but also in the broader logic of regional integration. Over the past years, Baku has consistently argued that sustainable peace in the South Caucasus must be supported by open communications, trade, and economic interdependence. The fuel shipment fits squarely into this vision. It demonstrates that Azerbaijan is prepared to move from theoretical discussions about regional connectivity to real, functioning examples that can be measured in tons, schedules, and contracts.

Source: News.Az

The broader regional context makes this development even more meaningful. The South Caucasus has long suffered from fragmented transport networks and artificially severed economic ties. Railways that once connected cities and markets across borders were left idle for decades. Reactivating even one of these routes sends a message that the region is slowly returning to a more natural state of interconnectedness, where geography works in favor of cooperation rather than isolation.

This logic is already visible beyond Azerbaijani-Armenian relations. On March 11, 2026, a regular air route between Istanbul and Yerevan is set to open, marking another important step in the gradual normalization between Armenia and Türkiye. The launch of this flight is not merely a matter of aviation schedules. It reflects a political decision to restore direct human, business, and cultural connections that had been frozen for years.

The timing of these developments is hardly coincidental. Improved relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan inevitably create a more favorable environment for Yerevan’s dialogue with Ankara. In the South Caucasus and its immediate neighborhood, bilateral relationships do not exist in isolation. Progress on one track often unlocks opportunities on another. When tensions decrease and predictability increases, regional actors gain more room to pursue pragmatic policies that serve their economic and social interests.

The opening of the Istanbul–Yerevan flight is therefore widely seen as a practical illustration of this dynamic. It shows how normalization produces tangible outcomes that directly affect people’s lives. Business travelers gain faster access to markets, families separated by borders find it easier to maintain contact, and tourism flows begin to recover. These are the kinds of changes that gradually reshape public perceptions and make peace more durable.

Against this backdrop, the Azerbaijani fuel shipment takes on added significance. It suggests that the region is entering a phase where economic logic is beginning to prevail over confrontation. Trade, transit, and energy cooperation create shared interests that make a return to conflict increasingly costly for all parties involved. Every functioning route, every signed contract, and every successful delivery adds another layer to what analysts often describe as the “infrastructure of trust.”

Source: APA

Numbers help illustrate this point. Even a single shipment of over 1,200 tons of fuel represents thousands of vehicle refuelings, lower logistical risks, and additional market competition. If such deliveries become regular, their cumulative effect could be substantial. Over time, this could translate into lower prices, more stable supplies, and increased confidence among investors and businesses considering cross-border projects.

Equally important is the psychological dimension. For decades, interaction between Azerbaijan and Armenia was associated almost exclusively with security issues and conflict narratives. The image of a train crossing borders with fuel rather than military cargo carries a powerful symbolic weight. It reframes the relationship in practical, civilian terms and helps normalize the idea that cooperation is not only possible, but beneficial.

This does not mean that all political problems have been resolved or that the road ahead will be free of obstacles. Peace processes are rarely linear. They advance through incremental steps, pauses, and occasional setbacks. However, history shows that once economic and logistical ties begin to function, they develop their own momentum. Businesses adapt, institutions learn to cooperate, and societies gradually adjust to a new reality.

In this sense, the fuel shipment should be seen not as an isolated episode, but as part of a broader transformation underway in the region. It complements diplomatic negotiations, confidence-building measures, and discussions on formal peace agreements. While documents and signatures are essential, they gain real meaning only when supported by everyday practices that reflect their spirit.

P.S. Sustainable peace is ultimately measured not by speeches, but by whether people can travel, trade, and cooperate without fear or obstruction. Today, a train carrying Azerbaijani petroleum products to Armenia and the opening of the Istanbul–Yerevan air route are still individual pieces of a larger puzzle. Yet they already point toward a different future. Once a comprehensive peace agreement between Baku and Yerevan is finalized and enshrined not only in words but on paper, it would be logical to expect even more ambitious steps. Among them, the opening of a direct Baku–Yerevan flight would stand out as a powerful symbol of reconciliation, transforming peace from a diplomatic concept into a daily, lived reality for the entire region.

(If you possess specialized knowledge and wish to contribute, please reach out to us at opinions@news.az).

News.Az