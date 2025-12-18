Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan launches petroleum products shipment to Armenia - VIDEO

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan launches petroleum products shipment to Armenia - VIDEO
Photo: AZERTAC

The first batch of Azerbaijan’s petroleum products was dispatched to Armenia on Thursday from the Bilajari station in Baku.

A total of 1,220 tons of AI-95 automotive gasoline, loaded into 22 railcars, is being transported by a freight train operated by Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY), News.Az reports, citing local media.

The shipment is scheduled to arrive at the Boyuk-Kesik station in the Aghstafa district by Thursday evening.

From there, the cargo will be forwarded to Armenia in transit through the territory of Georgia.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      