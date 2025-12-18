Azerbaijan launches petroleum products shipment to Armenia - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first batch of Azerbaijan’s petroleum products was dispatched to Armenia on Thursday from the Bilajari station in Baku.

A total of 1,220 tons of AI-95 automotive gasoline, loaded into 22 railcars, is being transported by a freight train operated by Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY), News.Az reports, citing local media.

The shipment is scheduled to arrive at the Boyuk-Kesik station in the Aghstafa district by Thursday evening.

From there, the cargo will be forwarded to Armenia in transit through the territory of Georgia.

