Pashinyan hails first shipment of Azerbaijani petroleum products to Armenia

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday welcomed the launch of an Azerbaijani petroleum products shipment to Armenia.

Pashinyan confirmed that the first batch of Azerbaijani petroleum is on its way to Armenia via rail through Georgia, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

“I also saw that a train carrying oil products from Azerbaijan has already started moving and is heading to Armenia. I welcome this development. The trade is taking place between private companies. But, of course, it is the peace established between Armenia and Azerbaijan that has created the political conditions for this trade,” he emphasized.

Commenting on the prospects for continued cooperation in this area, the prime minister pointed to existing issues related to transit tariffs through Georgian territory and expressed hope that these matters would be resolved.

“If these issues are not resolved, I hope that businesses will seek alternative ways to ensure imports and exports, should these deals continue to be of interest,” the premier added.

The first batch of Azerbaijan’s petroleum products was dispatched to Armenia on Thursday from the Bilajari station in Baku.

A total of 1,220 tons of AI-95 automotive gasoline, loaded into 22 railcars, is being transported by a freight train operated by Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY).

The shipment is scheduled to arrive at the Boyuk-Kesik station in the Aghstafa district by Thursday evening.

From there, the cargo will be forwarded to Armenia in transit through the territory of Georgia.

News.Az