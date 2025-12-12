Armenia confirms talks on importing Azerbaijani oil

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan has confirmed that he recently discussed the potential import of Azerbaijani oil and petroleum products during a meeting in Gabala with Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, RFE/RL’s Armenian Service reported.

Asked whether Yerevan and Baku had reached an understanding on fuel imports, Grigoryan said: “Yes, discussions took place, and there are opportunities for cooperation,” News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

RFE/RL also requested details on possible import volumes, pricing, and whether Azerbaijani fuel would be competitive compared with supplies from Russia. Grigoryan replied that such matters would be determined by the companies involved: “Further developments will proceed within the framework of cooperation between private exporters and importers, and the terms of any potential deals will be market-based.”

The issue gained public attention after Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, revealed that the two sides had discussed the export of oil and petroleum products alongside the ongoing border delimitation process. He said several areas of bilateral trade were under review, with fuel supplies among the topics currently on the agenda.

When asked what other areas of trade were being discussed beyond fuel, Grigoryan declined to provide details, saying only that “discussions concerning other goods are still ongoing,” RFE/RL added.

