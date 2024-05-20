Azerbaijani artillery units complete live-fire tactical drills - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani artillery units have completed live-fire tactical exercises conducted in accordance with the Azerbaijani Ground Forces' training plan for 2024, the Defence Ministry's press service has told News.Az.

According to the exercise plan, units withdrawn from the points of permanent deployment to assembly areas successfully accomplished the tasks on taking firing positions, preparing devices for combat use, detecting and destroying imaginary enemy targets with precise fire, as well as other assigned tasks.High professionalism was demonstrated during the exercise, where the main focus was on increasing the knowledge and capabilities of military personnel, improving the command staff’s artillery unit management skills, as well as organizing interoperability with other types of troops during combat operations.

