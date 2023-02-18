News.az
Tag:
Land Forces
Azerbaijan Land Forces’ artillery units carry out combat firing
29 Apr 2025-10:38
Azerbaijani defense minister observes Land Forces' command-staff exercise
19 Feb 2025-15:12
Azerbaijan’s defense minister chairs Land Forces’ operational meeting in Khankendi
21 Jan 2025-16:08
Azerbaijani army’s rocket and artillery units fulfill firing tasks -
VIDEO
12 Oct 2024-09:59
Azerbaijan MoD: Tactical-special exercise is ongoing in Land Forces -
VIDEO
05 Aug 2024-12:00
Azerbaijani Land Forces boost professionalism of snipers
18 Jul 2024-10:24
Azerbaijan, Serbia discuss combat training of Land Forces
28 Jun 2024-10:38
Azerbaijani artillery units complete live-fire tactical drills -
VIDEO
20 May 2024-14:17
Azerbaijan Land Forces hold paramilitary cross championship
11 Apr 2024-04:48
Mobilization support base of Azerbaijan's Land Forces holds command-staff exercises
(VIDEO)
18 Feb 2023-00:08
