Battle for Venezuela: Post-election protests and repression

+ ↺ − 16 px

By News.Az

Anti-government protests erupted in Venezuela after the election commission announced the results of the elections, according to which Nicolás Maduro, in power since 2013, was re-elected for a third presidential term. The opposition, in turn, claimed victory for their candidate, Edmundo González, leading to mass protests and clashes across the country.According to the Venezuelan human rights NGO Observatorio Venezolano de Conflictividad Social (OVCS), by 6 p.m. on Monday, 187 protest actions were recorded in 20 out of the country's 23 states. In many cities, traditional Latin American "cacerolazo" demonstrations took place, where protesters banged pots and pans to express their dissatisfaction.In Caracas, protests began peacefully but escalated into clashes after police blocked a column of demonstrators. Law enforcement used tear gas, and some protesters threw stones and other objects at the police. According to the AP agency, the clashes involved the paramilitary organization "colectivos," which defends Maduro's government.An RFI correspondent reported that gunfire was heard in Caracas, and clashes continued in other cities. The OVCS also recorded numerous acts of repression and violence by paramilitary groups and security forces.The human rights organization Foro Penal reported at least one death in the state of Yaracuy and 46 detentions across the country during the post-election clashes.Nicolás Maduro accused the opposition of attempting a "fascist and counter-revolutionary coup," stating in a live broadcast that the government is monitoring all acts of violence and is ready to act.The opposition, in turn, claims that their candidate Edmundo González won with 70% of the vote. Opposition leader María Corina Machado presented counting results indicating that González received more than 6 million votes, while Maduro received 2.7 million. Machado called on the armed forces to ensure the observance of democratic order, but her appeal went unanswered.Nine Latin American countries and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called for a review of the election results with the participation of independent observers. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also expressed doubts about the fairness of the elections, stating serious concerns that the results do not reflect the will of the Venezuelan people.P.S. The situation in Venezuela remains tense, and the international community is closely monitoring developments. Calls for a review of election results and ensuring the transparency of the electoral process continue to be voiced by various countries and organizations. How events will unfold in the coming days and weeks remains to be seen, but it is already clear that the political crisis in Venezuela has reached a new level of intensity.

News.Az