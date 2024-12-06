"Being free from French or Dutch colonialism is our most fundamental right," says Franklin Meyers

Franklin Meyers, a member of Parliament from the island of Sint Maarten, highlighted the importance of independence during an international conference dedicated to the island, which has a history of French and Dutch colonial rule. The event was organized by the Baku Initiative Group, as reported by News.Az .

He emphasized that independence and freedom from colonial rule are the most fundamental rights of his people."We are here to ensure that this right is recognized worldwide. We firmly believe that hosting similar conferences is a crucial step towards achieving our primary goal of independence. We extend our gratitude to the Baku Initiative Group for their support in this direction," Meyers stated.

