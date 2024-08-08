Bulgarian company begins manufacturing suicide drones

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Bulgarian company Samel-90 has initiated production of a new one-way attack drone, called SAMJET, by starting an assembly line, News.Az reports citing Defence Blog.



Developed in collaboration with Swiss defense drone specialists ALIDRONE SAGL, the SAMJET is designed for cost-effective and rapid production, with a design resembling the Iranian Shahed-136 drone.SAMJET is a next-generation loitering munition drone that features autonomous takeoff capabilities assisted by rocket engines. It is engineered for high-speed flight and ease of use, requiring no assembly. All SAMJET units can be operated using a common ground control station. During flight, the drone’s position is displayed on a map, and imagery from its onboard camera is available to operatorsThe drone is equipped with a forward-facing camera stabilized on three axes, allowing for movement and zoom control to identify and confirm targets during the final attack phase.The company says the new suicide drone has automatic takeoff with a rocket booster and can travel at 120 to 250 km/h, with a range of up to several hundred kilometers.“All our SAMJET units can be operated using the same ground control station. During flight, the position is displayed on the map, along with the image from the onboard camera,” a company representative stated. This integration ensures ease of use and operational efficiency for military personnel.The SAMJET’s capabilities make it a significant addition to the growing arsenal of loitering munitions, offering enhanced operational flexibility and precision for military applications.

News.Az