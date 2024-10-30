China to help Kazakhstan discover new oil fields

China to help Kazakhstan discover new oil fields

Amid the global energy crisis and competition for hydrocarbon resources, Kazakhstan's oil and gas sector continues to seek new ways to expand its resource base.

The latest initiatives between Kazakhstan and China are not merely "friendly projects" but a carefully considered strategic necessity. On October 28, Kazakh holding company KazMunayGas (KMG) and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) announced an expansion of geological exploration in the Kyzylorda region to replenish hydrocarbon reserves. Meanwhile, KMG also reached an agreement with China National Offshore Oil Corporation International Limited (CNOOC) to conduct exploration at the “Zhylyoi” oil field in Atyrau Region.Kazakhstan-China cooperation in the oil sector is far from new, but its remarkable stability amid global economic fluctuations deserves attention. So why is China so intent on developing its involvement in Kazakhstan’s projects? The answer lies in Beijing’s economic strategy: hydrocarbons remain a key resource for supporting China’s industrial growth. Amid high energy prices and tightened global supplies, China cannot afford to reduce its import pace. And for Kazakhstan, Chinese investment not only represents sources of capital but also offers a chance to compensate for its own dwindling hydrocarbon reserves.KazMunayGas is optimistic about the Kyzylorda region's deposits, estimating resources could reach 3.2 billion tons. This impressive forecast, however, requires not only confirmation but also significant financial investments, which the country traditionally attracts from foreign companies. The choice of Chinese partners involves not only capital but also technological resources that Chinese corporations can offer. The signing of a confidentiality agreement with CNPC and a joint plan for geological exploration of the eastern rim of the Caspian Basin underline the strategic importance of these agreements. CNOOC, too, will support KazMunayGas in verifying reserves at the “Zhylyoi” field, where an estimated 185 million tons of oil may add substantially to Kazakhstan’s energy sector if exploration proves successful.Diplomatic efforts by Kazakh Ambassador to China Shakhrat Nuryshev further signal Kazakhstan’s interest in strengthening economic ties. Among other goals, Kazakhstan intends to increase the volume and range of its agricultural and food product exports. China's markets provide vast opportunities, but access requires overcoming several administrative barriers. It’s likely that Kazakhstan sees China as a priority export destination for its products, offering some economic diversification amid reliance on hydrocarbon exports.However, China's presence in Kazakhstan not only prompts economic shifts but also social resonance. Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Labor and Social Protection recently reported that Chinese nationals constitute a significant share of over 13,000 foreign workers in the country. This illustrates that economic ties with China lead to a continuous exchange not only of goods but of labor, which in turn intensifies cultural and social interactions.Additionally, Kazakhstan’s Border Service recently reported an intercepted attempt to illegally export saiga antelope horns to China, valued at over 2 billion tenge. This incident highlights Kazakhstan’s challenges in regulating the flow of rare resources across its borders. The increase in saiga horn smuggling cases, driven by demand for traditional Chinese medicine, illustrates the negative consequences of heightened transit activity between the two countries.Kazakhstan and China’s current oil and gas initiatives are a pragmatic partnership likely to yield dividends for both sides. Yet with each new agreement, Kazakhstan faces the challenge of regulating its national resources and maintaining a balance of economic influence. The only question that remains is whether Kazakhstan has the political will and economic resources to retain control over its strategic assets as it increases its dependence on its eastern neighbor.

