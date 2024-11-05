“Chinghiz Aitmatov” Order bestowed upon President Ilham Aliyev in Bishkek

+ ↺ − 16 px

The “Chinghiz Aitmatov” Order was presented to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

The head of state arrived at the house-museum dedicated to the prominent Kyrgyz writer, Chinghiz Aitmatov.President Ilham Aliyev first toured the house-museum, located at the “Ala Archa” State Residence near Bishkek. The house served as Aitmatov's home for the last 20 years of his life, from 1986 until his passing. Following the death of the great son of the Kyrgyz people, his wife Maria Aitmatova and their son Eldar lived here with their family.The house-museum was inaugurated on December 12, 2014, at the initiative of Chinghiz Aitmatov's wife Maria Urmatovna and their children, Eldar and Shirin.Chinghiz Aitmatov's younger son Eldar preserves the atmosphere and environment that prevailed in the house during the writer's lifetime, including every detail. The house-museum houses the writer's personal belongings, manuscripts, and numerous awards. The second floor includes his study, bedroom, and library, while Eldar Aitmatov and his family reside in another part of the house. The Chinghiz Aitmatov International Foundation, founded by the writer in 2000 and now managed by his children, is also located here, focusing on cultural and educational initiatives.The head of state signed the guest book at the house-museum.There has always been great interest in the rich artistic heritage of the world-renowned writer in Azerbaijan as well. National Leader Heydar Aliyev referred to Chinghiz Aitmatov as "the pride of the Turkish world." In 2008, President Ilham Aliyev awarded Chinghiz Aitmatov the first "Friendship" Order, and a monument to Chinghiz Aitmatov was unveiled in Baku on April 24 this year with the participation of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan.Then, a ceremony was held for the presentation of the “Chinghiz Aitmatov” Order to President Ilham Aliyev.Addressing the ceremony, Eldar Aitmatov, President of the Chinghiz Aitmatov Foundation, said:- Dear Mr. President, esteemed guests,Today, I have the honor of presenting the “Chinghiz Aitmatov” Order to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Heydar oglu Aliyev. This award symbolizes profound respect and recognition. It serves as a token of gratitude for your exceptional contributions to strengthening humanitarian values, supporting cultural dialogue, and preserving the creative legacy of our great writer.Chinghiz Aitmatov was not only a writer but also a true bridge between nations, advocating for peace, mutual understanding, and unity. Today, we see how these principles are embodied in your work, Mr. President. Under your leadership, Azerbaijan has positioned itself as an initiator of intercultural exchange and cooperation, promoting peaceful and constructive relationships with other countries.On behalf of the Chinghiz Aitmatov International Foundation, I would like to express my deep appreciation for your tireless efforts in strengthening the ties between our peoples and promoting the values to which Chinghiz Torekulovich devoted his life. We believe that, thanks to your endeavors, the name of Aitmatov will continue to unite peoples and serve as a symbol of cultural prosperity and humanism.With deep respect and a sense of pride, I present to you the “Chinghiz Aitmatov” Order as a sign of high appreciation for your role in the modern world and in the preservation of our shared cultural heritage. Thank you.President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you.Eldar Aitmatov: If you allow me, I will present the order.President Ilham Aliyev: Yes, of course.Eldar Aitmatov: I would like to note that this inaugural order is being awarded to President Ilham Heydarovich Aliyev. Similarly, Azerbaijan’s first “Friendship” (“Dostlug”) Order was presented to Chinghiz Aitmatov by the President of Azerbaijan. Thank you.Addressing the event, President Ilham Aliyev said:- Thank you. Thank you very much for such a high honor. I would like to express my gratitude to the Chinghiz Aitmatov Foundation, his family members, and his relatives for this recognition of my work. It is a great honor for me to receive this order, especially in the home where he lived, worked, and created, and where his spirit remains. On my way here, I naturally wondered about the kind of home in which Chinghiz Torekulovich lived, and I saw precisely that—a cozy, warm home, where he was surrounded by his loved ones, where he lived, worked, and created great works. His works belong to the entire world. As you mentioned, his books have been translated into 185 languages, nearly every language in the world. The fact that today, as I learned from you, there is a demand to republish his books, especially in new translations, shows the ongoing need for his words, thoughts, perspective on life, people, nature, and indeed, his own people. There is no doubt that his works have transcended all boundaries and will forever inspire readers, encouraging them to reflect and even reconsider many aspects of life. As someone who greatly admires his works and has read many of them, I know that they compel you to view society, the world, nature, and even your own destiny in a new light. As my father Heydar Aliyev once said, Chinghiz Aitmatov is the pride not only of the Kyrgyz people but of the entire Turkic world. As I said, he was a renowned writer and public figure, and his works were appreciated by people of various cultures across continents. At the same time, when one reads his works, one can see how deeply he was immersed in the problems of his country and his people, how he knew Kyrgyzstan, how he loved his people, and how he described representatives of his people. In other words, he was a profoundly national writer who was nonetheless understood worldwide. I think this is his unique quality as a thinker.As for the attitude toward Chinghiz Aitmatov in Azerbaijan, I think it is well known without me having to say it. He was admired as a person, had many friends, and there are photos reflecting his meetings with Azerbaijani cultural figures. Heydar Aliyev and Chinghiz Aitmatov shared great mutual respect; they met many times, and my father’s words, which I just quoted, reflect his true feelings toward Chinghiz Torekulovich.I remember our meeting, and, by the way, the photo of our meeting is also here among other photos dated 2008. As you noted, the first Order of Friendship (“Dostlug”) was awarded to Chinghiz Aitmatov. At that time, this order had only recently been approved on my initiative. Frankly, I thought about the symbolism in numbers and wondered to whom the first order should go. Naturally, my first thought was a representative of the Turkic world. Then, my thoughts flowed naturally, and the decision, perhaps spontaneous, was, on the other hand, based on extensive past experience. Therefore, it was completely conscious, the only right one, and it is also a source of special pride for us that the first “Dostlug” Order was awarded to Chinghiz Torekulovich. When I spoke at the unveiling of his statue in Baku, a statue to Chinghiz Aitmatov was unveiled on one of the central streets earlier this year, I said that it seemed to me that nothing foretold that he would not be with us any longer soon. He came to Baku in a good mood. We talked for a long time, and he spoke about his future plans, appearing very well. I rejoiced sincerely, but a few months later, he passed away. It makes us feel sad, of course, because he could have continued to live, delight his loved ones, surround them with his care and warmth, and write many works that would be relevant today. Since he left this world, so many events have taken place in our region and the world that his voice would have been very important, not only for our region but also for world politics in general, as he was a very authoritative public figure in addition to his creative activities.I would like to thank you again for inviting me to the hearth of Chinghiz Torekulovich and for honoring me with this award. I would like to invite you to Baku in the near future, to be our guests together with your family, with little ones. As successors of Chinghiz Torekulovich, you can visit his statue and communicate with those who knew and admired him. Thank you again.Eldar Aitmatov: Thank you very much.Later, President Ilham Aliyev and the family members of Chinghiz Aitmatov had a conversation at a tea table, exchanging keepsakes.

