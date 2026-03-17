Iran rocked by explosions in Tehran, major cities

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Massive explosions have been reported in multiple Iranian cities, including Tehran, Ahvaz, Isfahan, and Shiraz.

Reports indicate attacks on key buildings and high-profile figures, including Gholamreza Soleimani, commander of the IRGC’s Basij force, and Ali Larijani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Sources say Iran’s political and military leaders are bracing for continued retaliatory strikes in response to ongoing air attacks by the U.S. and Israel.

News.Az