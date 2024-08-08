CPEC: Opportunities for Azerbaijan and Central Asia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Editor’s note: Zamir Ahmed Awan is Founding Chair GSRRA, Sinologist, Diplomat, Editor, Analyst, Consultant, Advisor, and Non-Resident Fellow of CCG.

In an era of global economic shifts and regional cooperation, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) stands out as a beacon of progress and opportunity. CPEC is a flagship project under China's mega initiative, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). More than 150 countries have recognized BRI, and many are already benefiting from it. Pakistan, being China's closest friend, and with CPEC as the flagship project, is in an advanced stage, and the people of Pakistan are already enjoying the fruits of CPEC. This ambitious initiative, a collaboration between China and Pakistan, is poised to transform the economic landscape of the entire region, offering unprecedented access to the sea for Central Asian countries and creating a robust logistics network that could change the dynamics of trade in Asia and beyond.CPEC is more than just a trade route; it is a strategic corridor that links the logistics hub of Kashgar in western China with three key ports in Pakistan: Gwadar, Karachi, and Bin Qasim. Kashgar is an important city in the Xinjiang autonomous region of China, which borders several Central Asian countries. Xinjiang is a crucial region for BRI and well-developed to tap the full potential of BRI. This corridor is designed to facilitate the movement of goods and services, reducing the time and cost of transportation and opening up new avenues for trade and economic cooperation.For Central Asian countries, which are landlocked and rely heavily on lengthy overland routes or access to distant ports, CPEC offers a direct and efficient pathway to the Arabian Sea. This connection not only boosts trade but also enhances these countries' access to global markets, fostering economic growth and development across the region.At the heart of this corridor lies Gwadar Port, a deep-sea port located on Pakistan's southwestern coast. Gwadar is more than just a port; it is envisioned as a future global trade hub that will serve as a key node in international shipping lanes. Its strategic location, close to the Strait of Hormuz through which a significant portion of the world's oil supply passes, positions Gwadar as a pivotal point for energy and trade flows.Gwadar's potential is vast. With its ability to handle large cargo volumes, the port is set to become a central point for trade between Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The flow of cargo through Gwadar is expected to increase exponentially in the coming years, as more and more countries recognize the benefits of this strategically located port. This growth will not only boost Pakistan's economy but will also contribute to regional stability by fostering economic interdependence among neighboring countries.Gwadar Airport, the newest and soon-to-be largest airport in Asia, is a monumental infrastructure project for Pakistan. Set to be formally inaugurated on August 14, 2024, this airport is not just a symbol of modern aviation but also a strategic asset donated by China as a special gift to Pakistan. Its significance extends far beyond its physical structure, playing a crucial role in enhancing regional connectivity and contributing to Pakistan's economic development.The strategic location of Gwadar Airport positions it as a vital hub for air traffic between Europe and Asia. Pakistan's offer to provide refueling services at minimal costs to small planes traveling along this route is a game-changer. By diverting air traffic from traditional hubs like Sharjah and Dubai to Gwadar, airlines can save up to two hours of time and fuel. This shift is expected to generate substantial revenue, potentially adding at least 500 billion PKR to Pakistan's economy.Moreover, Gwadar Airport is poised to become a key player in regional connectivity. It will serve as a critical link in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), facilitating trade, tourism, and investment in the region. The airport's capacity to handle large volumes of cargo and passengers will attract international businesses, boosting Gwadar's development as a major economic zone.In essence, Gwadar Airport is not just an aviation facility; it is a beacon of Pakistan-China friendship and a cornerstone of Pakistan's future economic growth. Its inauguration marks the beginning of a new era of connectivity and prosperity for the region.Investment and Collaboration: A Global EffortWhile China and Pakistan are the primary drivers of CPEC, the project has attracted interest and investment from several other countries and international entities. Countries in the Middle East, particularly Saudi Arabia and the UAE, have shown keen interest in investing in Gwadar and its associated infrastructure projects. These investments are expected to enhance the port's capacity and facilitate its development into a major logistics hub.In addition, international financial institutions, including the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank, have recognized the potential of CPEC and are exploring opportunities to support infrastructure projects within the corridor. The involvement of these global players underscores the strategic importance of CPEC and its role in shaping the future of trade and economic cooperation in the region.The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is more than just a network of roads and ports; it is a vision for the future—one that promises economic growth, regional connectivity, and shared prosperity. By linking Kashgar to the Arabian Sea and opening up new trade routes, CPEC is set to become a cornerstone of regional development, offering opportunities not only for China and Pakistan but for the entire region.As Gwadar Port and the broader CPEC infrastructure continue to develop, the benefits will become increasingly apparent. The corridor will facilitate smoother and more efficient trade, reduce transportation costs, and create jobs and investment opportunities in both China and Pakistan. Moreover, by integrating the economies of Central Asia, the Middle East, and South Asia, CPEC will play a crucial role in promoting regional stability and cooperation.Pakistan and Azerbaijan share a deep-rooted relationship characterized by mutual respect, shared cultural values, and a commitment to regional stability. Over the years, this bond has strengthened through strategic cooperation in various fields, including defense, trade, and energy. As two brotherly nations, both countries have supported each other on international platforms, with Pakistan backing Azerbaijan on the Nagorno-Karabakh issue and Azerbaijan consistently supporting Pakistan on the Kashmir issue.The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) presents significant opportunities for both Pakistan and Azerbaijan. For Pakistan, CPEC is a game-changer, offering enhanced connectivity, infrastructure development, and economic growth. It has the potential to boost Pakistan's GDP by creating jobs, attracting foreign investment, and improving trade links with neighboring countries.For Azerbaijan, CPEC offers a strategic gateway to the Arabian Sea, providing access to the markets of South Asia, the Middle East, and beyond. By connecting to CPEC through proposed routes and infrastructure, Azerbaijan can reduce transportation costs, enhance its trade efficiency, and expand its export markets, particularly for its oil and gas resources. This connectivity will not only benefit Azerbaijan's economy but also strengthen its role as a key player in regional trade.The collaboration between Pakistan and Azerbaijan within the framework of CPEC can further solidify their bilateral ties, opening up new avenues for joint ventures, investment opportunities, and economic cooperation. This partnership, supported by the infrastructure and connectivity provided by CPEC, is poised to bring long-term benefits to both nations, contributing to regional prosperity and stability.Pakistan-Azerbaijan relations are set to deepen with the strategic benefits of CPEC. As both nations capitalize on this opportunity, they can look forward to a future of enhanced economic growth, stronger trade links, and closer collaboration in various sectors, ultimately contributing to a more prosperous and interconnected region.The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a transformative project with the potential to reshape the economic future of the region. With continued collaboration, investment, and visionary planning, CPEC is set to unlock new avenues of growth, connect diverse economies, and create a more prosperous future for all involved. CPEC has the potential to transform trade routes, trade patterns, and trading partners in global trade, benefiting the entire region.

