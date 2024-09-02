Cyber threats from Iran: How Azerbaijan prepares for new challenges

+ ↺ − 16 px

By Faiq Mahmudov



In August 2024, the FBI, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and the Department of Defense Cyber Crime Center (DC3) issued a joint Cybersecurity Advisory (CSA) warning about a series of ongoing cyberattacks from Iranian cybercriminals . These attacks have targeted a wide range of organizations across various sectors, including education, finance, healthcare, and defense, as well as local governments. The impact isn't just limited to the United States; it also affects countries like Israel, Azerbaijan , and the United Arab Emirates, showing just how far-reaching these threats can be.

, emphasized the importance of being vigilant against these cyber threats from Iran. He noted that Azerbaijan, in particular, faces potential risks not only from Iran but also from Armenia. Soltan explained, "In today’s world, where technology plays a huge role, building cyber armies is crucial to defend against these kinds of attacks. We are moving towards a future where wars will likely involve drones, unmanned aircraft, robots, and cyberattacks, so having a strong cyber defense is essential."Soltan went on to discuss how Iran specifically poses a threat to Azerbaijan. He pointed out that the Iranian government, through its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (SEPAH), has been actively working against Azerbaijan. "SEPAH has a division focused on targeting Azerbaijan, constantly spreading anti-Azerbaijani propaganda through electronic media and social networks," he said. "Azerbaijan needs to be prepared not just for direct cyber threats but also for the kind of disinformation and propaganda that can influence public perception and destabilize societies."Highlighting the broader implications, Soltan mentioned that in our highly digital world, where almost everything is computerized and stored online, a successful cyberattack could cause major disruptions, even leading to conflict. " Cyberattacks can destroy trust between nations and disrupt international relations," he warned. "For instance, the already tense situation between Azerbaijan and Armenia could be made worse by cyberattacks designed to escalate tensions and provoke further hostilities."Soltan also stressed that it's no accident Azerbaijan is mentioned alongside the United States, Israel, and the United Arab Emirates in the latest cybersecurity alert. "Iran sees the U.S. and Israel as its main enemies and has a territorial dispute with the UAE over islands in the Persian Gulf," he explained. "Although Iran often speaks of friendship with Azerbaijan, it uses Armenia as a tool against us and supports anti-Azerbaijani factions within its borders. There are over 30 million Azerbaijani Turks in Iran whose rights are not fully respected, adding another layer of complexity to Iran’s approach towards Azerbaijan."He added, "Cyberattacks are just one tactic in Iran’s broader strategy to weaken Azerbaijan. These digital attacks can be seen as a 'silent war,' a covert campaign that runs alongside more overt political and ideological actions. For Azerbaijan, it’s crucial to recognize the persistent threat of Iranian cyber activities and take proactive steps to strengthen our defenses."Soltan concluded by noting that this level of cyber aggression from Iran is a relatively new development. "We haven’t seen Iran engage in cyberattacks on this scale before," he said. "But given Iran’s recent aggressive actions, including military provocations at Azerbaijan's border, it’s reasonable to expect more cyber warfare as part of their strategy."

