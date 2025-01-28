DeepSeek: Random success or China’s strategic move?

+ ↺ − 16 px

Asif Aydinly





In late January, global markets were reminded of how swiftly technological innovations can unsettle even the giants of the industry. The unexpected success of the Chinese app DeepSeek , which quickly became a hit in the United States, triggered panic among investors and a notable decline in the stock prices of Nvidia, Microsoft, and Google. However, this seemingly meteoric rise conceals a far more complex narrative involving political maneuvering, economic warfare, and cultural censorship.

Photo: Reuters

Photo: Reuters

DeepSeek, developed by Liang Wenfeng, a graduate of a Chinese university, swiftly gained global popularity, becoming a leader in the AI app market. According to its creators, the DeepSeek-V3 model cost only $6 million to develop—an amount that almost mocks the billions spent by its Western competitors. Yet, as with most Chinese technologies, this remarkably low price tag elicits not only admiration but also justified suspicion.Allegations that DeepSeek exploits existing technological advancements are backed by evidence of its use of open-source software and circumvention of export bans on Nvidia A100 chips. It seems unlikely that a lone university graduate could successfully import restricted technology without significant backing. Intriguingly, Liang was recently seen at an event attended by China’s Premier, Li Qiang. A coincidence? Probably not.DeepSeek’s significance isn’t limited to its economic impact. Operating on the principle of "ask questions, but not all of them," the Chinese chatbot avoids politically sensitive topics with remarkable efficiency. Ask it about the Tiananmen Square events, Uyghurs, or Taiwan’s independence, and you’ll receive a neutral reply like, “Let’s talk about programming instead.” Such blatant censorship reveals that DeepSeek is not so much a technological marvel as it is a tool of soft power to promote Beijing’s preferred narratives.China’s approach to information control is well-documented, and DeepSeek fits seamlessly into this strategy. Even references to Winnie the Pooh—infamously used as a meme comparing the character to Xi Jinping—are blocked. This underscores how technologies designed to expand knowledge are instead being used to constrain it.DeepSeek’s entry into the global market comes amid fierce competition between the U.S. and China for dominance in AI. Export restrictions on American chips were meant to slow China’s AI advancements but instead pushed Chinese developers to adopt more innovative approaches. By combining the power of cheap chips with advanced Nvidia components, Chinese developers have found a way to bypass sanctions and produce competitive products at minimal cost.This strategy poses a serious challenge to American corporations, which invest billions in infrastructure. As one analyst noted, “Why spend billions when millions suffice?” However, upon closer inspection, it becomes clear that DeepSeek’s success is about more than just technology—it’s a geopolitical strategy.The emergence of DeepSeek is a wake-up call for the West. It is not just a competitor in the AI market but a demonstration of how China leverages technology to bolster its global influence. The app’s future will depend not only on market factors but also on politics. While Beijing’s support might propel its growth, excessive censorship and reliance on scarce resources, such as Nvidia chips, could pose significant hurdles.The question remains: Can the West respond to this challenge, or will China’s “cheaper but effective” model set a new direction in the global AI race? As the U.S. tightens export restrictions, China continues to show that innovation is not always about money—it’s about ingenuity and political backing.This unfolding dynamic suggests a shifting balance in the global tech landscape, with profound implications for the years to come.

News.Az