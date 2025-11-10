Diageo names former Tesco boss Dave Lewis as new CEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Global drinks giant Diageo has appointed Dave Lewis, the former chief executive of Tesco, as its next CEO, concluding a months-long leadership search.

Lewis, who led Tesco from 2014 to 2020 and currently serves as chair of Haleon, will take up his new role at Diageo on January 1, 2026, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

He succeeds Debra Crew, whose unexpected exit in July prompted the company to install Nik Jhangiani as interim CEO. Jhangiani will return to his position as chief financial officer at the end of December.

The maker of Johnnie Walker whisky and Guinness beer has faced a turbulent year amid weaker demand in key markets and leadership uncertainty.

Lewis is credited with turning around Tesco during a difficult period for the UK’s largest supermarket chain and is expected to bring similar turnaround expertise to Diageo as it navigates a challenging global drinks market.

News.Az