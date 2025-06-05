Ersan Ergür: "The Zangezur Сorridor dismantles imperialist plans in the region" – INTERVIEW

+ ↺ − 16 px

Amid growing strategic convergence between Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Pakistan, a key trilateral summit took place in the city of Lachin, where regional security, economic cooperation, and military collaboration were at the top of the agenda. In an exclusive interview with News.Az, Turkish security and strategy expert Ersan Ergür shared his insights on the significance of the meeting, the role of the Zangezur Corridor, the geopolitical dynamics involving India and Pakistan, and the future of defense industry cooperation among the three nations.

– A summit between Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Pakistan was held in Lachin. What were the goals and significance of this meeting?

– The main objective of the summit held in Lachin among Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Pakistan was to send a strong message not only to the Turkic republics of Central Asia and other regional states but also to the international community. Through this summit, it was clearly stated that in the future, not only Türkiye but also other Turkic nations of the region will be involved in reshaping the regional order and jointly making strategic decisions. In this context, the emphasis on the Zangezur Corridor is highly significant. This is not merely about establishing a land connection between mainland Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan, but also about restoring the economic and trade presence of the greater Turkic world on the global stage—through Türkiye, into Europe. That is why I highlight this point in particular. The overall picture, especially in terms of security, shows a readiness to jointly counter the threats facing the region. It can be interpreted as a display of strength to countries like India, which represent potential challenges. Therefore, this summit was critically important and highly symbolic. Furthermore, the summit's discussion of positive relations between Azerbaijan and Israel is another important point.

Lachin hosted the Summit of Azerbaijani President, Turkish President, and Pakistani Prime Minister on May 28, 2025 (Photo: AZERTAC)

– President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made several statements, including about the Zangezur Corridor and the peace process with Armenia. What are your thoughts on this?

– The existence of the Armenia–Azerbaijan border separating Nakhchivan from the rest of Azerbaijan—and thereby creating an artificial divide—has been at the root of all regional problems. The aim has always been to create a conflict-prone environment and prevent Azerbaijan’s rise. However, the opening of the Zangezur Corridor disrupts these imperialist strategies, which is of enormous significance. This project should not be seen only as a connection between two parts of Azerbaijan. This region is a key junction along the routes stretching from Central Asia to Europe as part of China's Belt and Road Initiative. The opening of the Zangezur Corridor will not only accelerate the integration of Turkic republics into both Western and Eastern markets, but could also strengthen Armenia's trade ties with China, Europe, and Türkiye. After the last war, Pashinyan realized the truth—that Russia did not support Yerevan, and the West was only using Armenia as a tool against Baku. This is a real opportunity for Armenia, and Pashinyan has partially acknowledged it. However, his hesitations are largely due to the negative influence of French President Macron. Therefore, the messages voiced at the summit serve as a clear signal to Armenia: the path to genuine prosperity lies in constructive economic and political cooperation with Azerbaijan and Türkiye. And the Armenian people are beginning to understand this. The era of hostility must come to an end.

– Another important issue is that amid the ongoing war with Ukraine, Russia wants to turn Türkiye into an energy hub. What role does the Zangezur Corridor play in this context?

– The Zangezur Corridor holds strategic value in the context of turning Türkiye into a major energy hub. It is expected to serve as a conduit for natural gas and other energy resources not only from Azerbaijan, but also from Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Türkiye, and other regional countries. This would significantly boost the economic resilience and stability of the region. The role of China in the global economy will only continue to grow, and this corridor aligns with that trajectory.

Zangezur Corridor (Photo: AZERTAC)

– Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also made statements, particularly concerning the conflict with India. He expressed gratitude to the presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye for their support. What is your assessment of this?

– As is well known, India remains under considerable British influence. Although the British formally withdrew, their legacy continues to be felt in the country’s administrative structures. Pakistan was once part of British India—Muslims and Hindus lived together for centuries. In this context, Shehbaz Sharif’s words were constructive. Rather than escalating tensions, there is a need to strive for lasting peace and the resolution of disputed issues. While India has a strong military, Pakistan's armed forces are also among the most powerful in the world. In terms of maneuverability, Pakistan is even believed by some experts to hold an advantage. Therefore, any potential war would be extremely bloody and devastating for both sides—as we’ve seen in the Russia–Ukraine conflict. This is why Pakistan simultaneously calls for peace while demonstrating its readiness to respond—a posture that earns respect from the international community and serves as a deterrent to India. The united stance of Azerbaijan and Türkiye reinforces this message and influences both India and the broader global audience. Hopefully, India will learn the necessary lessons and choose diplomacy over confrontation to resolve its disputes with Pakistan and avoid further tragedies.

– Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Türkiye cooperate in the defense industry. What advantages might this bring in the future?

– The JF-17 fighter jet—a joint project between Pakistan and China—has proven its high maneuverability during confrontations with India. Türkiye also possesses significant capabilities in defense, with developments such as the Kızılelma UAV and the KAAN fighter jet positioning it as a serious player. The merging of investments, technologies, and experience from the three countries creates a powerful synergy. Just as the JF-17 became a successful product of the Pakistan–China partnership, trilateral cooperation involving Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Pakistan could also yield swift and effective results. In 2017–2018, Pakistan expressed interest in purchasing 25 ATAK helicopters from Türkiye, and in 2021, defense cooperation agreements were signed between the countries. If similar partnerships are launched with Azerbaijani investment, it could fundamentally shift the balance of power in the region.

Given Türkiye’s investment needs, Azerbaijan’s demand for technology, and Pakistan’s military and nuclear expertise, uniting these three nations and facilitating technological exchange is a vital step toward establishing a new center of power. Such an alliance would serve as a formidable deterrent to all potential adversaries.

