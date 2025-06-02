Rise of a strategic triangle: What the future holds for Baku, Ankara, and Islamabad

+ ↺ − 16 px

By Tural Heybatov





Azerbaijan is demonstrating remarkable foreign policy achievements, strengthening its ties with both East and West, the Global North and the Global South. One need only recall President Ilham Aliyev’s highly successful recent visit to China. In recent months, relations with the European Union and the United States have also significantly improved. Yet, particular attention today is being drawn to the growing strength of the Azerbaijan–Türkiye–Pakistan trilateral format.

Türkiye has long established itself as a powerful and influential country. This did not happen overnight—it was the result of a difficult transformation from a regional power into a global actor. Pakistan, too, continues to demonstrate resilience and the ability to respond to aggression, reinforcing its status as a nuclear power. As for Azerbaijan, following the 44-day Patriotic War, it has emerged as a middle power and one of the rare modern-day victors in armed conflict. Furthermore, the international stature of President Ilham Aliyev is remarkably high, benefiting not only Azerbaijan but also its partners.

On May 28, Azerbaijan’s Independence Day, the second trilateral summit between the leaders of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Pakistan took place in the city of Lachin, which was liberated from Armenian occupation. Attending the summit were Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

The very choice of location and date for the meeting is deeply symbolic. The first trilateral summit took place in July of last year on the sidelines of the SCO Heads of State Council meeting in Astana.

As President Ilham Aliyev stated at the summit, the three nations and their peoples are bound by shared history, culture, and values. "We have celebrated each other’s successes and stood by one another in difficult times. Our countries have always supported sovereignty, territorial integrity, and justice. Türkiye and Pakistan supported Azerbaijan during the 44-day Patriotic War, and in turn, our country has stood with the people of Türkiye and Pakistan during their times of need," he said.

"Today, we reaffirm the unity of our peoples. The strategic location and dynamic economic potential of our countries provide vast opportunities for mutual benefit. We believe that cooperation in the political, economic, energy, investment, transportation, defense, agriculture, and information technology sectors will further accelerate through joint projects and initiatives,” Aliyev added.

Lachin hosted Summit of Azerbaijani President, Turkish President, and Pakistani Prime Minister on May 28, 2025. (Photo: AZERTAC)

Today, the alliance of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Pakistan is even stronger than it was five years ago. The 44-day war tested the strength of the trilateral partnership established in 2017. The support shown by Türkiye and Pakistan during Azerbaijan’s struggle for territorial integrity reshaped the regional reality. These brotherly nations, with powerful armies and unwavering will, acted as a deterrent against potential intervention on the side of the occupiers. Although hostile propaganda at the time alleged the presence of Turkish and Pakistani troops on Azerbaijani soil, such myths quickly dissipated. Türkiye and Pakistan provided Azerbaijan with immense moral, political, and technical support, which played a decisive role in securing victory.

However, despite the formal resolution of the Karabakh conflict, threats to regional stability remain. For Azerbaijan, strengthening the trilateral format remains a priority. The level of trust between the three nations leaves no doubt that should instability arise again, Ankara and Islamabad would stand firmly by Baku’s side.

Speaking in Lachin, President Erdoğan emphasized: “We are three brotherly countries united by mutual affection, respect, and trust, sharing a common cultural space and the same ideals. With a combined population of about 350 million and a one-trillion-dollar economy, our countries continue to deepen their ties. Let me stress again—we support every step toward transforming our cooperation into a strategic partnership.” He added that for Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Pakistan, solidarity and joint action in the face of challenges is not a choice but a necessity.

The three countries are prepared for challenges. Cooperation in the fields of defense and security remains a central theme in their trilateral agenda. Just as Türkiye and Pakistan support Azerbaijan’s interests, Baku stands firmly for the interests of its partners. Azerbaijan has unwaveringly supported Türkiye on the Cyprus issue. During recent tensions between India and Pakistan, both Azerbaijan and Türkiye voiced clear and open support for Islamabad. Prime Minister Sharif acknowledged: “This is one of the finest moments in our history, when three brotherly nations came together like one family. They stood together in difficult times, and we will never forget that.”

President Aliyev also emphasized the significance of defense cooperation, which remains a key dimension of trilateral relations.

During the first summit in Astana last year, the sides discussed collaboration in the defense industry and agreed to hold joint military exercises on a regular basis. In September 2021, Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Pakistan held their first joint special forces drill in Baku under the name “Three Brothers.” While joint Azerbaijani–Turkish exercises had become routine, Pakistan’s participation marked a new chapter.

Both Türkiye and Pakistan are home to advanced defense industries. The Bayraktar drones—hailed globally after the 44-day war—are now a symbol of Turkish defense technology. The decision to produce them jointly in Azerbaijan’s Sumgait Chemical Industrial Park is a major milestone in defense cooperation. Pakistani defense products are also in demand, especially the JF-17 Block III fighter jets co-produced with China, which Azerbaijan has procured. Azerbaijan’s own defense industry is also developing rapidly and achieving notable success.

Speaking in Lachin, President Aliyev remarked: “The participation of my dear brothers—the President of Türkiye and the Prime Minister of Pakistan—in these celebrations, and their support and solidarity with us, has already created a new geopolitical reality on a global scale. I am confident that the messages the three countries are sending to the world from liberated Lachin today will be received loud and clear.”

Lachin hosted Summit of Azerbaijani President, Turkish President, and Pakistani Prime Minister on May 28, 2025. (Photo: AZERTAC)

These messages were directed not only at Armenia, but also at all those who seek to sow instability in the region.

The strength of the trilateral format lies not only in military capabilities, but also in economic prospects. As President Erdoğan stated: “We are three brotherly countries with shared ideals and collective strength. Together we represent nearly 350 million people and a combined GDP of $1.5 trillion.”

The countries are also exploring joint initiatives in transregional transport and logistics corridors, including both North–South and East–West routes. The transport corridors and pipelines built in the region by Azerbaijan and Türkiye are among the most secure and reliable for international transit. Although Pakistan is not yet fully integrated into these routes, plans are being considered to launch container transport along the Pakistan–Afghanistan–Turkmenistan–Azerbaijan corridor.

Relations among Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Pakistan are rooted in brotherhood, shared history and culture, mutual respect, and deep trust. In recent years, this cooperation has reached a new qualitative level—strategic partnership. And this partnership holds great promise. Analysts do not rule out the possibility that it could evolve into a formal military alliance in the future.

News.Az