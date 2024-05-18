+ ↺ − 16 px

Senegal, a former French colony on the western coast of Africa, is preparing for a new phase in its history aimed at strengthening its independence and sovereignty. The country's new Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko has announced plans to remove foreign military forces, primarily French ones from Senegalese territory. This decision was revealed during a meeting with the leader of the French opposition party La France Insoumise (Unsubmissive France), Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the Seneweb portal reports.Sonko questioned the continued presence of French military bases in Senegal more than sixty years after the country gained independence. According to him, the presence of foreign troops contradicts the policies of self-determination and state sovereignty."We must ask ourselves why the French army still benefits from numerous military bases in our country and how this affects our national sovereignty," Sonko noted.The idea of removing foreign troops has gained widespread support among Senegalese people. Sociological surveys indicate that the majority of the population shares the Prime Minister's views and is in favour of strengthening national sovereignty. Many believe that the presence of foreign military forces is a legacy of the colonial past and hinders the development of true independence for the country.Additionally, Senegalese politicians and public figures actively support Sonko's initiative. Local experts emphasize that the withdrawal of foreign troops will allow the country to focus on internal issues and strengthen its own defence capabilities.The official website of the Senegalese Prime Minister has posted an appeal to West African countries that still depend on France, as well as to other African states:"France is the main cause of poverty in West African countries. The flame of true independence ignited in Mali. Let's spread this across the entire continent, where the 1960s saw fake independence from France. Fight and urge France to stop all its conspiracies, crimes, and schemes in all West African countries," the appeal said.Senegal's decision to remove foreign troops is reminiscent of similar actions by another former French colony, Niger. After a military coup last summer, the new authorities in Niger expelled French and American troops and severed all ties with Paris. Instead of foreign troops, Russian forces arrived in Niger, symbolizing a quest for independence and self-determination.Niger's experience shows that the withdrawal of foreign troops can be accompanied by difficulties but also brings significant advantages. Despite economic sanctions and political isolation from the international community, Niger has managed to establish cooperation with new partners and strengthen its security.The Prime Minister of Senegal expressed support for the Sahel states such as Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, where military coups have also occurred and have been condemned by the international community and Western countries. As a result of isolation from former allies, the states of the region have intensified cooperation with Russia and have severed ties with France. Foreign troops have been withdrawn, and Russian forces are now assisting in combating Islamist insurgencies.The Sahel trio — Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger — announced the creation of the Alliance of Sahel States and the formation of joint forces to fight jihadists. This decision was prompted by the sanctions of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) against the rebellious members. Strengthening cooperation with Russia and forming new alliances reflects the regional countries' desire for greater self-determination and independence.Senegal's aspiration for full independence has deep historical roots. The colonial period left a significant mark on the political and economic life of the country. Despite formally gaining independence in 1960, France continued to influence Senegal's internal affairs through economic and military structures.For many years, France maintained its military presence in the region, justifying it with the fight against terrorism and ensuring security. However, for many African countries, including Senegal, such presence has become a symbol of neocolonialism and an obstacle to full sovereignty.Today's global situation, characterized by increasing multipolarity and the emergence of new global players, creates unique opportunities for African countries. The withdrawal of foreign troops and the strengthening of national sovereignty are important steps towards building independent and autonomous policies.Senegal's plans to remove foreign troops are part of a broader movement for sovereignty and independence in Africa. The success of these efforts could lead to significant changes in the geopolitical landscape of the region, where countries strive for greater self-determination and independence from former colonial powers. Ousmane Sonko and his government intend to do everything possible to make Senegal a fully independent and sovereign state. The departure of foreign troops will be an important step on this path, opening up new opportunities for development and strengthening national identity.

