By Faig Mahmudov



Armenia commenced joint military drills with the United States on Monday, signaling a significant shift in its foreign policy. This move reflects the Armenian leadership's efforts to strengthen ties with the U.S. and other Western allies amid deteriorating relations with its longstanding ally, Russia. These exercises have sparked concern among numerous countries in the region, prompting questions about the underlying motives and potential repercussions.

To shed light on these issues, News.Az sought insights from various experts. What are the strategic goals behind these military exercises? How might this shift in alliances impact regional stability and security?that these maneuvers are part of a broad geopolitical strategy aimed at achieving several key objectives.«Firstly, this is an attempt by the Armenian leadership, headed by Nikol Pashinyan, to distance the country from Russia and move it into the camp of allies of the USA, France, NATO , and the European Union», Markov said. In his opinion, Armenia also seeks to strengthen its position in its confrontation with Azerbaijan, addressing issues related to Karabakh, constitutional changes, border demarcation and delimitation, the Zangezur corridor, and the possible return of Azerbaijani refugees.Markov emphasized that the USA is using Armenia to increase Russia's political isolation. «Washington aims to penetrate the South Caucasus region through Armenia by first conducting military exercises, then implementing ongoing training and arming programs for the Armenian army, and eventually establishing American military bases», he explained.The expert warned that such actions could lead to the unification of regional countries on an anti-Armenian, anti-American, and anti-French basis. «Russia, Iran, Turkey, Azerbaijan, and even Georgia could unite against such attempts, as this threatens the security of all countries in the region», Markov stated.He also pointed out the worsening of relations between Georgia and the USA and the West due to excessive demands, such as the destruction of the Georgian economy by joining anti-Russian sanctions and participating in military actions against Russia in Abkhazia and South Ossetia.«The prevention of external forces from entering the South Caucasus region through Armenia, which could lead to regional destabilization, unites many countries», Sergey Markov concluded., emphasized the primary reason for conducting military drills is that the current US administration is too Armenian-centric: «The current Democratic Administration is perhaps the most pro-Armenian administration in the history of the United States. However, no matter how pro-Armenian they are, they could not prevent what Azerbaijan achieved. Despite various threats, pressures, and warnings, Azerbaijan fully restored its territorial integrity. They feel guilty in front of the Armenians. After Azerbaijan's latest successful military operations and the restoration of its territorial integrity, this sense of guilt has intensified even further.Elections are approaching in the US, and we can see how polarized American society has become. Every vote plays a very important role. The position and influence of the Armenian lobby are also significant in this regard. Recently, we have witnessed the Armenian National Committee of America , the Armenian lobby in the US, launching attacks, threats, and insults against the current administration due to its inability to do anything for Armenia. In this regard, they are trying to do something to them and they are trying to show the Armenian lobby that they stand by Armenia, guaranteeing its security, and of course, an absurd situation arises here».Chiragov noted that another reason why the United States has deepened military cooperation with a CSTO and Eurasian Union member country – Armenia – is to protect Nikol Pashinyan: «The US is trying to protect Pashinyan. But this is not only a matter of protecting Pashinyan. There is a goal to remove Russia from the region. In the South Caucasus, Russia is stronger in Armenia. There are Russian military bases here. Armenia's economy is completely controlled by Russia. The railways, the energy sector, everything is under Russian control, and if they are talking about getting Russia out of the South Caucasus, they should get out of here first».«Neither in Azerbaijan nor in Georgia does Russia have such a presence and position. The strategic infrastructure of these countries is not under Russian control. There are no Russian military bases on the territory of these countries. In this regard, Armenia was chosen as the target. The US is looking for a tool for the object of struggle in the region. Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Georgia do not meet America's interests in this regard. We do not turn our territory into a field of geopolitical struggle, do not turn ourselves into a tool. From this point of view, Armenia offers itself as a cheap object, both a means and a place. That is why the USA accepts this proposal and supports Armenia so much», he said.The political expert emphasized that the target of these exercises is known:«And we see that Russia is patient in this regard, taking a wait-and-see attitude. Perhaps Moscow understands that no matter how much Pashinyan jumps and falls, he cannot strategically cross any red line. He will not be able to remove the Russian military bases from the territory of this country, nor will he be able to reduce economic and strategic infrastructure control».

