Georgian PM calls US sanctions insulting, out of line with spirit of partnership

US sanctions against the Georgian leadership are insulting and do not conform to the spirit of partnership between the two countries, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said.

"I would like to note once again that the sanctions are absurd. That’s number one. Though along with being absurd, the sanctions are insulting to our country and our people. This is also out of line with the spirit of partnership. Accordingly, I hope that eventually everything will be reconsidered," Kobakhidze told Georgian journalists on the margins of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin.According to Kobakhidze, it is in Georgia's interests that relations with the United States and the European Union "deepen as much as possible." He also expects to see steps to meet from both American and European partners. "This would be the right attitude towards the Georgian people and state," the prime minister added, urging Western partners to "pragmatic steps."

