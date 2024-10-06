Hamas vs Israel: Details of the largest terrorist attack of 2023

In the early hours of October 7, 2023 , around 6:30 AM local time, the militant group Hamas announced the launch of a military operation codenamed "Al-Aqsa Flood."

This marked the beginning of one of the most devastating and large-scale attacks on Israel in its history. During the initial assault, between 2,500 to over 5,000 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of at least five people within minutes. Explosions rocked multiple areas, including Tel Aviv, Ashkelon, Be'er Sheva, and Jerusalem, setting off widespread air raid sirens.However, the rocket barrage was only the first phase of the attack. In the hours that followed, around 2,500 Hamas fighters, equipped with advanced weapons such as drones and remote-controlled machine guns, infiltrated Israeli territory using various means of transport, including trucks and paramotors. They breached kibbutzim and towns near the Gaza border, attacking military bases. The assault also included fighters from other Palestinian terrorist organizations, such as the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine.Israel briefly lost control of several key border crossings, including the Erez and Kerem Shalom checkpoints. At sea, militants landed near the beach of Kibbutz Zikim, where 60 terrorists were eliminated by the Israeli Navy. Hamas, however, succeeded in capturing the Nahal Oz military base, where two soldiers were killed, and six others were taken captive. Israel's counterattack was swif t. The government declared the launch of Operation "Iron Swords," which included calling up reservists and conducting massive airstrikes on Hamas targets in Gaza. On October 8 and 10, the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) successfully thwarted additional infiltration attempts, eliminating militants trying to breach Israel via the Zikim beach.October 7 will go down in history as one of the bloodiest days in modern Israel. It is estimated that approximately 1,200 people were killed in the Hamas attacks, including 779 civilians, among them 38 children. Another 3,400 individuals were injured to varying degrees. This attack is considered the deadliest act of terrorism against Jews since the Holocaust and one of the largest terrorist attacks in the world, second only to the September 11, 2001 attacks.Many of the victims died in massacres carried out by militants in border kibbutzim and at a music festival in Re'im, where 364 people were killed. The horrors of the attack shook Israeli society: children were among the victims, with many bodies mutilated or burned. Israeli and international human rights organizations, along with legal experts, have classified these actions as war crimes and genocide.In addition to the army's efforts, civilians played a crucial role in repelling the attack. In Kibbutz Nir Am, 25-year-old Inbal Rabin-Lieberman organized a defense that resulted in the elimination of 25 terrorists, saving the kibbutz from significant casualties. Former IDF officers Adar and Itay in Kibbutz Kfar Aza also fought terrorists, and though both were killed, they managed to neutralize seven attackers. These acts of heroism have become symbols of the strength and determination of Israelis in their fight against terror.The massive Hamas assault provoked widespread international reactions. Western countries, including the U.S., the U.K., France, and Germany, strongly condemned Hamas' actions and expressed support for Israel. Meanwhile, several Arab nations, particularly Iran and Syria, voiced support for Hamas and blamed Israel for the violence. The incident also heightened tensions between Israel and Hezbollah in the north, leading to rocket strikes on Israeli territory and retaliatory military actions by Israel.The year following the events of October 7, 2023, has been a period of intense conflict and struggle for Israel and its allies. The memories of those tragic days continue to shape the country's policies and strategies while influencing international perceptions of the conflict.

