Seven people of Azerbaijani origin killed in Hamas attacks on Israel

The number of people of Azerbaijani origin killed as a result of Hamas attacks on Israel has climbed to seven, Aykhan Hajizada, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, said on Thursday, News.Az reports.

The list of those who died:

Shamil Abbasov (Israeli citizen)

Emin Akhundov (Israeli citizen)

Ilkin Nazarov (Azerbaijani citizen)

Lior Azizov (citizenship to be specified)

Roman Gandel (Israeli citizen)

Eden Abdullayev (Israeli citizen)

Emil Samuelov (citizenship to be clarified)

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The attacks by Hamas militants killed more than 1,300 and injured nearly 3,300 Israelis.

The IDF declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists. The Israeli Army's operation against Hamas goes by the codename "Swords of Iron".

