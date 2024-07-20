Has Kazakhstan preferred Qatari investors over Chinese ones?

+ ↺ − 16 px

By Asif Aydinli





Kazakhstan recently shifted its course, choosing Qatari investors over Chinese ones for the implementation of the second line of the "Beineu - Bozoy - Shymkent" (BBS-2) gas pipeline project, News.Az reports citing https://t.me/oilgazKZ .

This move has sparked various reactions and comments among experts, as it could have significant implications for the economic and political landscape of the region.Currently, the first line of the BBS gas pipeline is being operated at full capacity due to increased gas consumption in southern Kazakhstan. This pipeline was built by the joint venture "QazaqGaz" and a subsidiary of the "China National Petroleum Corporation" (CNPC) . Continuous use at maximum capacity leads to accelerated wear and tear on the infrastructure, raising the question of the urgent need to expand the pipeline.In recent years, the project for the construction of the second line of the gas pipeline has been actively discussed with Chinese partners. Last year, joint development of the project with China began, but the completion of negotiations and project work was delayed, forcing the management of "QazaqGaz" to seek alternative options to speed up the process.Without completing all negotiations with the Chinese side, the management of "QazaqGaz" initiated the signing of several documents with the Qatari company UCC Holding for the implementation of the second line of the gas pipeline. This decision has created certain risks and uncertainties, as there is no guarantee that China will purchase the export portion of the 15 billion cubic meters of gas planned to be supplied through BBS-2.Experts note that Kazakhstan's decision to switch to Qatari investors may be due to the urgent need to expand the pipeline and the inability to wait for the completion of all procedures with the Chinese side. However, this move also raises questions about long-term strategy and supply stability. It is important to consider that China has been and remains a key partner for Kazakhstan in the energy sector, and abrupt changes in investors may negatively impact these relations.The change of investors could also affect the dynamics of Kazakhstan-China relations in the energy sector, as well as the overall level of trust and mutual cooperation. It is crucial to understand that such changes require careful analysis and a balanced approach to further actions to minimize potential negative consequences and ensure sustainable infrastructure development.Kazakhstan's decision to replace Chinese investors with Qatari ones for the construction of the second line of the "Beineu - Bozoy - Shymkent" gas pipeline represents a significant step in the development of the country's energy infrastructure. However, this step comes with risks and uncertainties that need to be taken into account in the future. Whether Qatari investors can meet all the needs and requirements of Kazakhstan remains to be seen.Moreover, this move could impact Kazakhstan's internal politics, as the energy sector is one of the key drivers of the country's economic growth. The decision to change investors may be perceived differently within the country, sparking discussions about the priorities and strategy for developing energy infrastructure.On the other hand, attracting Qatari investors could also open new opportunities for cooperation and expanding economic ties with other Gulf countries. Qatari companies have significant experience and resources, which could contribute to the successful implementation of the project and the further development of Kazakhstan's gas pipeline infrastructure.Thus, the choice of Qatari investors over Chinese ones is an important and multifaceted step that requires careful analysis and strategic planning. Kazakhstan stands on the brink of significant changes in the energy sector, and the right decisions today will determine the country's future for many years to come.

News.Az