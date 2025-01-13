+ ↺ − 16 px

The Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported a significant increase in respiratory viral infections, including human metapneumovirus (HMPV), in northern China since December 2024.

Human metapneumovirus is a virus that typically circulates in the EU/EEA during the colder months. Current surveillance of acute respiratory infections in the EU/EEA indicates increased activity of respiratory viruses, particularly influenza, with no unusual or unexpected patterns for this time of year.HMPV can affect people of all age groups, typically causing mild-to-moderate respiratory illnesses. However, the infection can sometimes be severe, particularly in young children, older adults, and individuals with compromised immune systems. In the EU/EEA, HMPV is most active during late winter and spring, often circulating alongside other respiratory viruses. At present, there is no vaccine or specific antiviral treatment available for HMPV. News.Az analytical portal interviewed, to understand the current situation in China.- The fall and winter of 2023 saw a regional epidemic of mycoplasma pneumonia, particularly in major cities like Beijing, Shanghai, and Chongqing. Most patients were primary school students aged 6–12. However, during the winter of 2024, the prevalence of mycoplasma pneumonia decreased, while influenza A became the dominant epidemic affecting primary school students. This shift may be related to the reduced immune function in children due to factors such as prolonged periods spent indoors and limited outdoor physical activity during the epidemic lockdown measures of previous years.- The severity and mortality rate of mycoplasma pneumonia are extremely low, making it negligible compared to COVID-19. Many patients with mild symptoms recover on their own, while those with more severe symptoms typically recover after treatment with intravenous antibiotics, such as azithromycin.- Given that most patients are children, Beijing has optimized emergency procedures at pediatric hospitals. Patients can undergo nucleic acid and blood tests at emergency reception desks to determine the pathogen type, ensuring they are promptly assigned to the appropriate doctors. This has significantly reduced waiting times.Additionally, in 2024, several online medical institutions introduced remote nucleic acid testing services. Delivery personnel deliver testing kits to homes, allowing parents to collect nasopharyngeal swabs from their children and return the samples for processing. Results are available on mobile devices within two hours. Medicines can also be conveniently purchased online. Doctors prescribe treatments remotely, and medicines are delivered to any location in Beijing within 25 minutes. These measures have minimized overcrowding in hospitals and made healthcare more accessible.

News.Az