How could the September elections change Algeria's future?
By the News.Az TeamThe 2024 Algerian presidential elections are already creating quite a buzz, both inside the country and internationally. The surprising choice of election date, the shaky political climate, and the challenges facing the candidates all contribute to a complex and intriguing lead-up to the vote. This article takes a closer look at what's going on, what different political groups are saying, and what might happen next.
On March 21, 2024, Algeria's current president, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, announced that the next presidential elections would take place on September 7. This announcement caught many by surprise, as Algerian elections are typically held in December, like in 2019. President Tebboune justified the early date by arguing that early September would be perfect because it aligns with the end of the summer holidays and the start of the new school year, which should, in theory, encourage more people to vote. However, some critics weren't convinced, pointing out that holding elections in September could be challenging due to the intense summer heat, which might discourage voter turnout.
Tebboune's decision to set the election date for September got a nod of approval from his former political party, the National Liberation Front (FLN). The FLN is still deciding whether to back Tebboune or put forward its own candidate. Islamist parties also backed the date, with the leader of the Movement of Society for Peace, Abderrazak Makri, showing interest in running for president, depending on his party's decision at a June summit.
Not everyone was on board with the decision, though. The Socialist Forces Front announced they would use the upcoming elections as a platform for significant debates. Meanwhile, the Rally for Culture and Democracy criticized the early elections as a "constitutional coup" that essentially shuts out the general public from meaningful participation. This kind of criticism highlights deep divisions within Algerian politics and signals a tense build-up to the elections.
The unexpected timing of the election announcement has left many Algerians confused. The phrase "Ma fhemna walou" ("We didn’t understand anything") quickly went viral on social media, capturing a widespread sense of bewilderment and frustration with the government's decision.
In Algeria, the president is elected through a two-round system. If no candidate gets a majority in the first round, a second round is held to determine the winner.
On July 11, 2024, Abdelmadjid Tebboune officially announced his bid for a second term. Other notable candidates include Zoubida Assoul, a lawyer and former judge leading the Union for Change and Progress (UCP), and Abderrazak Makri from the Movement of Society for Peace. In total, 34 individuals have shown interest in running for president. However, the process to register as a candidate has proven to be challenging, requiring a significant number of signatures.
The campaign trail has already been bumpy, marred by scandals and corruption accusations. On August 1, the Algerian prosecutor general revealed an investigation into the sale of endorsements to election candidates, sparking a wave of outrage and casting doubt on the fairness of the upcoming vote. This investigation adds another layer of complexity to the election atmosphere, raising concerns about the legitimacy of the process.
On July 21, a group of 11 opposition figures released an open letter condemning what they described as the "authoritarian climate" surrounding the elections, calling it a "rubber-stamping exercise" and criticizing the current political situation in Algeria. These accusations add to the sense of crisis and instability as the country prepares for its presidential vote.
The upcoming presidential elections in Algeria are shaping up to be a major event in the country's political landscape. With political instability, corruption allegations, and public discontent in the mix, predicting the outcome is challenging. However, one thing is clear: both the international community and the Algerian public will be watching closely as events unfold in the coming months.