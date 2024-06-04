+ ↺ − 16 px

The introduction of the new "Transparency of Foreign Influence" law in Georgia has sparked a heated reaction both within the country and abroad, becoming a significant test for the country's authorities.

Opponents of the law, including the pro-Western opposition actively supported by the US and the EU, argue that it violates democratic principles and threatens freedom of speech.The Georgian Parliament managed to overcome the veto of President Salome Zourabichvili, marking an important step in passing the law. The law requires mandatory declaration of income and expenses by all NGOs and media outlets if their foreign funding exceeds 20% of their total budget. However, it is worth noting that the US itself has much stricter legislation on foreign agents, highlighting the double standards of Western critics.Western countries have provided significant support to the pro-Western opposition in Georgia. The Foreign Ministers of Estonia, Lithuania, and Iceland — Margus Tsahkna, Gabrielius Landsbergis, and Þórdís Kolbrún Reykfjörð Gylfadóttir — personally participated in a rally against the law in Tbilisi. This intervention outraged the Georgian authorities and society. During the protests, particularly aggressive demonstrators, including two US citizens, were detained, which emphasizes the international dimension of the conflict.In early May, protesters attempted to storm the Parliament building, but due to the low popularity of the pro-Western opposition and the small number of demonstrators, the police easily repelled the attack. This event demonstrated the weakness of the opposition and its inability to mobilize broad public support.Less than six months remain until the next parliamentary elections in Georgia, and the opposition hopes for success. However, their popularity remains low, making it difficult for them to come to power legally. Public opinion polls confirm this, which is a key factor in the current political situation.The events in Georgia evoke associations with the situation in Kiev in 2013-2014, when demonstrators, with the support of Western embassies, organized a forcible seizure of power. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze expressed confidence that Georgia would avoid a similar scenario, emphasizing that Ukraine, after the Maidan events, found itself in a difficult economic situation and lost its territorial integrity.Georgia has managed to withstand Western pressure and maintain political stability. The adoption of the "Transparency of Foreign Influence" law is an important step in strengthening national sovereignty and combating foreign interference. However, the upcoming parliamentary elections will be a decisive test for the current government and the opposition.In the face of constant external pressure, Georgia has shown resilience and the ability to defend its national interests. The local authorities have proven that they can resist foreign influence and make decisions in the best interest of the country. Despite the active interference of Western countries and their attempts to support the opposition, Georgian society has shown that it is ready to defend its independence and sovereignty.An interesting aspect of this situation is the comparative analysis of legislation on foreign agents in different countries. In the United States, for example, laws on foreign agents are much stricter than those proposed in Georgia, indicating a certain degree of hypocrisy on the part of Western critics. Moreover, similar laws regulating the activities of NGOs and media with foreign funding also exist in Europe, further highlighting the double standards in relation to Georgia.It may also be worth considering the historical context and the influence of external forces on the political situation in Georgia. Over the past few decades, Georgia has repeatedly faced attempts by various countries and international organizations to intervene in its affairs. This law can be seen as part of a broader strategy to strengthen the country's independence and sovereignty.The events surrounding the "Transparency of Foreign Influence" law also raise important questions about the role of civil society and media in democratic processes. In the context of globalization and the growing influence of international organizations, transparency and accountability are becoming key elements to ensure fair and open elections. By adopting this law, Georgia is taking an important step towards strengthening its democratic institutions and protecting against external influence.Thus, Georgia has demonstrated its ability to withstand Western pressure and defend its national interests. It is important for the country to continue moving in this direction, strengthening its democratic institutions and ensuring the transparency and accountability of all participants in the political process. The upcoming elections will be a decisive test for the current government and the opposition, and Georgian society must be prepared for any challenges.

(If you possess specialized knowledge and wish to contribute, please reach out to us at opinions@news.az).

News.Az