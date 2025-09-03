Ilham Rahimov sanctioned by Australia

+ ↺ − 16 px

As reported by News.Az, citing Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong’s official statement, Australia has announced a new package of targeted sanctions against several Russian officials, businessmen, and propagandists ahead of the visit of Russian opposition figure Yulia Navalnaya to the country.

The sanctions list includes:

Maxim Liksutov, Deputy Mayor of Moscow

Kristina Potupchik, Russian propagandist

Ksenia Yudaeva, former First Deputy Chairperson of the Central Bank of Russia

Denis Popov, Deputy Head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM)

Yury Borisov, former Deputy Prime Minister of Russia

Radik Shaimiev, son of the former President of Tatarstan

Ilham Rahimov, Russian billionaire of Azerbaijani origin and close associate of President Vladimir Putin

Andrey Kozitsyn, Russian oligarch

The Australian Foreign Ministry stated that these individuals are responsible for supporting Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine and for repressions inside Russia. The measures include asset freezes and travel bans.

At the same time, the United Kingdom introduced sanctions against three Russian organizations and eight individuals. The list reportedly includes the All-Russian Movement of Children and Youth “Movement of the First” as well as several officials linked to the indoctrination and forced deportation of Ukrainian children, according to a statement by the British Treasury.

These coordinated steps by Australia and the UK are aimed at increasing pressure on Moscow as the war in Ukraine continues.

