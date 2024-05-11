In Photos: This week around the world
News.Az presents a Reuters selection of some of our top photography from around the world this week.
Palestinian woman Buthayna Abu Jazar reacts as she holds the hand of her son Hazma, who was killed in an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip May 9, 2024. REUTERS/Hatem Khaled
An inflatable dinghy carrying migrants makes its way towards England in the English Channel, Britain, May 4. REUTERS/Chris J. Ratcliffe
Mystik Dan, with Brian Hernandez Jr, up, wins the 150th Running of The Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, May 4. Michael Clevenger and O'Neil Arnold-USA TODAY Sports
Rescue workers driving a boat at a flooded street in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, May 7. REUTERS/Diego Vara
Police officers remove a pro-Palestinian protester outside the University of Amsterdam during a protest against the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, May 8. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Russian service members march in columns past an honour guard during a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 79th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 9. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A diver swims next to a submerged military vehicle at the Underwater Military Museum in Aqaba, Jordan, May 7. REUTERS/Stelios Misinas
Homemade rockets fly over Saint Mark church during Greek Orthodox Easter celebrations in the village of Vrontados, on the island of Chios, Greece, May 4. During the Orthodox Easter midnight mass service residents of two "rival" churches, Panagia Erithiani and Saint Mark, fire handmade firework-like rockets at each other's steeples, unleashing thousands of rockets into the night sky, in a tradition going back generations. REUTERS/Konstantinos Anagnostou
A man is rescued by military firefighters after the floods in Canoas, at the Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil, May 4. REUTERS/Renan Mattos
Ducks walk across the red carpet, ahead of a meeting between Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Chinese President Xi Jinping as part of the Chinese President's two-day state visit, in Belgrade, Serbia, May 8. REUTERS/Zorana Jevtic
Smoke rises after an Israeli strike in Rafah, May 7. Israel has threatened a major assault on Rafah to defeat thousands of Hamas fighters it says are holed up there, but more than a million people are sheltering in the city, prompting warnings from the United Nations of a humanitarian catastrophe. REUTERS/Hatem Khaled