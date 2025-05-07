In Photos: Aftermath of India’s strikes on Pakistan

A damaged building of the Government Health and Educational complex is seen after Indian strikes in Muridke on May 7. Photo: AFP

The Pakistani military has shot down five Indian fighter jets in retaliation for late-night strikes launched by its neighbouring country at six sites, including in Punjab’s Sialkot and Bahawalpur, as well as Jammu and Kashmir.

Soon after the reports of military confrontation emerged, Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations confirmed the strikes, saying that India had carried out the attacks from within its airspace.

News.Az, citing Dawn, presents a series of photos purportedly showing the aftermath of the Indian airstrikes on Pakistani territory. The images, presented as evidence, depict damaged infrastructure and impacted areas.

A damaged portion of Bilal Mosque is seen after it was hit by an Indian strike in Muzaffarabad on May 7. Photo: Reuters

People look at the damaged building of the Government Health and Educational complex after Indian strikes in Muridke on May 7. Photo: AFP Security personnel walk on a road near the site of a damaged building of the Government Health and Educational complex after Indian strikes in Muridke on May 7. Photo: AFP Passengers wait outside at Jinnah International airport after all domestic and international flights were cancelled in Karachi on May 7. Photo: AFP Passengers wait at Jinnah International airport after all domestic and international flights were cancelled in Karachi on May 7. Photo: AFP A media person films Bilal Mosque after it was hit by an Indian strike in Muzaffarabad on May 7. Photo: Reuters Security force personnel stand guard in front of Bilal Mosque after it was hit by an Indian strike in Muzaffarabad, on May 7. Photo: Reuters

