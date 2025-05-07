Yandex metrika counter

In Photos: Aftermath of India’s strikes on Pakistan

  • Photos
  • Share
In Photos: Aftermath of India’s strikes on Pakistan
A damaged building of the Government Health and Educational complex is seen after Indian strikes in Muridke on May 7. Photo: AFP

The Pakistani military has shot down five Indian fighter jets in retaliation for late-night strikes launched by its neighbouring country at six sites, including in Punjab’s Sialkot and Bahawalpur, as well as Jammu and Kashmir.

Soon after the reports of military confrontation emerged, Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations confirmed the strikes, saying that India had carried out the attacks from within its airspace.

News.Az, citing Dawn, presents a series of photos purportedly showing the aftermath of the Indian airstrikes on Pakistani territory. The images, presented as evidence, depict damaged infrastructure and impacted areas.

News about - In Photos: Aftermath of India’s strikes on PakistanA damaged portion of Bilal Mosque is seen after it was hit by an Indian strike in Muzaffarabad on May 7. Photo: Reuters 

News about - In Photos: Aftermath of India’s strikes on PakistanPeople look at the damaged building of the Government Health and Educational complex after Indian strikes in Muridke on May 7. Photo: AFP 

News about - In Photos: Aftermath of India’s strikes on PakistanSecurity personnel walk on a road near the site of a damaged building of the Government Health and Educational complex after Indian strikes in Muridke on May 7. Photo: AFP 

News about - In Photos: Aftermath of India’s strikes on PakistanPassengers wait outside at Jinnah International airport after all domestic and international flights were cancelled in Karachi on May 7. Photo: AFP 

News about - In Photos: Aftermath of India’s strikes on PakistanPassengers wait at Jinnah International airport after all domestic and international flights were cancelled in Karachi on May 7. Photo: AFP 

News about - In Photos: Aftermath of India’s strikes on PakistanA media person films Bilal Mosque after it was hit by an Indian strike in Muzaffarabad on May 7. Photo: Reuters 

News about - In Photos: Aftermath of India’s strikes on PakistanSecurity force personnel stand guard in front of Bilal Mosque after it was hit by an Indian strike in Muzaffarabad, on May 7. Photo: Reuters 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      